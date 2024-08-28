‘The Bachelorette’ Reunion ‘Men Tell All’ Recap

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The Bachelorette has officially reached the “Men Tell All”, where Jenn Tran is surrounded by her exes, and a lot went down! As Jenn narrows down who will receive her final rose, Bachelor Nation watched all the season’s drama unfold.

From a spider crawling on Hakeem Moulton’s leg, to the 26-year-old star calling out Sam M. for his behavior during the season, the night was filled with some heated moments. The evening started with Jenn thanking the men who were eliminated for being part of her journey and then diving straight into her breakup with Jonathan, one of her final three.

Seeing Jonathan Again Since Hawaii Breakup

The last time Jenn and Jonathan saw each other was during their split in Hawaii on the fantasy suite episode on Monday, August 26, where Devin and Marcus were chosen to move forward to the final proposal. During that episode, viewers saw Jonathan fail to confess his love to Jenn quickly enough. Reflecting on their breakup at the reunion, he told her on the show, “Being a slow burn was my fault… I took too long to realize how incredible you are… You were perfect for me, and I wasn’t perfect for you.” This conversation allowed them to find closure.

During their first confrontation since the breakup, Jonathan complimented Jenn on her green dress, his favorite. He said, “I just wanted to thank you so much for helping me get to a place I didn’t think I’d reach so quickly. You know, that epiphany I had overnight came too late, and yeah, it sucked incredibly.”

He added, “I’ve never come to a conclusion about someone so quickly in my life. The fact that I got there with you in a night— not only was I proud of myself for that, but I was also so happy to have met you and experienced that with you. So, thank you for everything,” which led Jenn to thank him for all the memories.

Past Relationships on the Show

The night continued with Jenn speaking to Sam N., who had never had a girlfriend before this experience. He reminisced about his relationship with Jenn, and she wished him the best as he searched for his “second girlfriend.”

Jenn also addressed the drama with Sam M., who was eliminated and left without a rose after telling Jenn he loved her but couldn’t explain why. “This delusional world you’re living in right now and this denial is not going to work for anybody,” she told him, referencing his previous attempts to blame his actions on the production crew and his family’s online defense.

Bachelor Grant Ellis Takes Tips From Jenn

The upcoming Bachelor star, Grant Ellis, also made an appearance to share the lessons he learned from his former girlfriend, Jenn, that he plans to carry into his journey to find love. “The thing I’m going to take from Jenn is to stay true to yourself. When you doubt yourself, just know that you’re doing this for love and what you deserve. Ultimately, I’m so proud of you. I want the best for you, and I want you to have the love you’re looking for. You’re a role model, and I’m happy for you and proud.”

Finale

Jenn is close to finding her forever soulmate as her final two head into the finale, which airs on September 3 on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.