The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader: 5 Things to Know About the Season 21 Contestant

Image Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette is here, and ABC viewers are dying to know who she gets engaged to at the end of season 21. According to Reality Steve, Jenn’s lucky man was revealed online, so could it be Devin Strader?

Hollywood Life has rounded up 5 things you need to know about Devin, below! (warning: spoilers ahead!)

Devin Is From Texas

Per Devin’s ABC bio, he hails from Houston, Texas. The network also listed a few fun facts about him, including that he ran a 200-mile relay with friends and that, despite having a shrimp allergy, he loves shrimp tacos.

Devin Owns His Own Business

As ABC noted in his bio, Devin is a freight company owner. Per his LinkedIn profile, he has owned F1 Freight consultants since 2023. Shortly before he started his own business, Devin worked as the vice president of acquisitions at Shark Logistics, LLC.

Before he became a successful entrepreneur, Devin attended Louisiana State University.

Devin Is ‘100 Percent Husband Material’

In his ABC bio, Devin was described as the “full package” and “100 percent husband material,” who “dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship.”

“Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built,” the bio indicates. “When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie — these two are a package deal. Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he’s a bit loud and loves to talk. Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side.”

His Mom Is His ‘Hero’

Devin’s ABC bio notes who his hero is: his mom.

Jenn Reportedly Gets Engaged to Devin

Per Reality Steve, Devin is the one who receives Jenn’s final rose at the end of season 21. Since the show doesn’t air until Monday, July 8, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, viewers will have to watch their love story play out on TV.