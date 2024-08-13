Who Is the Next Bachelor? ABC Reveals Season 29’s Leading Man

Image Credit: Disney

ABC has already named the next star to hand out roses—Grant Ellis.

After an emotional exit on The Bachelorette, Ellis, a 30-year-old former professional basketball player from Houston, Texas, will have his own chance to find love as the lead in season 29 of The Bachelor, airing in 2025.

“A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Grant’s infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brighten every room he enters,” ABC said in a press release on Monday. “The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

The news comes after Jenn Tran, 26, eliminated Ellis, Spencer Conley, and Sam McKinnley on the August 12 episode of The Bachelorette.

Tran said “goodbye” to Ellis after he told her he was falling in love with her. “I poured everything out, and it wasn’t good enough,” he told the cameras. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.”

Just like Tran, Ellis narrowly missed out on heading to Hometowns, during which the star of the show meets the remaining contestants’ families.

“I want a family, you know?” he said. “I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don’t know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.”

As The Bachelor, the network added, Grant “is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Grant makes history as the second Black Bachelor, following Matt James, who starred on the show in 2021.

Following Jenn’s season, Bachelor Nation will watch the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, look for love. Joan, 61, appeared on The Golden Bachelor, leaving Gerry Turner’s season early as her daughter gave birth.