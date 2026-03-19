When Does the New ‘Bachelorette’ Start? See the Season 22 Air Date

Image Credit: Disney

The Bachelorette named its leading lady for season 22: Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. After Disney, the parent company of ABC, pushed the new season of The Bachelorette to a future air date, fans were wondering when it could come out. Now, they’re curious if the season will ever air in the first place, now that the season has been cancelled amid Taylor’s 2026 domestic violence investigation.

Taylor previously spoke with Us Weekly about her new reality TV gig, admitting that she’s stepping out of her “comfort zone” by joining Bachelor Nation.

“What I’m most looking forward to is meeting a handful of people that are outside my bubble — and even if there’s a couple in there, that’s OK — but I’m just excited to get to know different perspectives and new parts about myself too,” the Hulu star explained, adding, “[But] it’s out of my comfort zone, so, obviously, it’s scary.”

Briefly touching on her past controversies — from her and ex-husband Tate Paul‘s “soft swinging” scandal to her arrest in 2023 — Taylor explained that she’s had “a lot of learning lessons, for better or worse.”

In 2023, Taylor was arrested and booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief following an altercation with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. That August, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and the other charges were dismissed with prejudice. She then reached a plea deal.

“And I think [that makes you] more wise and aware — or at least self-aware,” the new Bachelorette explained to the outlet. “I can’t say that I’ll never make mistakes again. We’re human. We always will. But it’s learning, growing and then having the tools to navigate the next one.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

When Does the New Bachelorette Start? Season 22 Air Date

The Bachelorette season 22 was scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 22, 2026. However, ABC pulled the season from the lineup days beforehand.

Why Didn’t The Bachelorette Air in 2025?

Disney never provided a reason why it pushed the next season of The Bachelorette, but season 21 star Jenn Tran shared her theory about the delay with People.

“The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor,” she said in February 2025. “So, maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility. That would be nice.”

Who Are the Men Vying for Taylor Frankie in The Bachelorette Season 22?

The male contestants for season 22 vying for Taylor’s heart are the following names: