‘Wednesday’ Season 3: Updates on Release Date, Returning Cast, Plot & More

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is officially coming back for a third season. The gothic teen series starring Jenna Ortega has become one of the streamer’s most-watched shows, and fans are already eager to know what’s next after the shocking Season 2 finale. While the release date is still under wraps, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have confirmed that Season 3 is in the works — with more Addams Family secrets and hints at new storylines ahead.

Gough reflected on the renewal in July 2025, saying, “Television has — and always will be — a team sport. Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

Below, find out everything we know so far about Wednesday Season 3, from potential cast returns to plot details and more.

Is Wednesday Getting a Season 3?

Yes — Netflix renewed Wednesday for Season 3 on July 23, 2025, even before Season 2 premiered.

When Will Wednesday Season 3 Be Released?

A release date has not been announced. Season 2 arrived a little under three years after the show’s debut in November 2022.

Filming on the second season began in early 2024 after delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which pushed back many productions as unions reached new deals with studios. Season 2 also marked a shift in location, with production moving to Ireland after Season 1 was filmed in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

Which Wednesday Cast Members Are Returning for Season 3?

Though the full cast lineup for Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected to include the main ensemble — Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Fred Armisen, Joanna Lumley, Hunter Doohan, and others — based on their continued presence in the story’s mythology.

What Will Wednesday Season 3 Be About?

Details remain under wraps, but co-creators Gough and Millar have teased that Season 3 will delve deeper into character arcs, expand the world of Nevermore, and reveal more secrets of the Addams Family. Most intriguingly, the Season 2 finale introduced Aunt Ophelia — the surprise presence scribbling “Wednesday Must Die” in Grandmama’s basement — establishing a major plot thread for Season 3.