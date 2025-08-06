‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Woeful Stars

Image Credit: JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

She knew the suspense was killing us, so Wednesday Addams is finally back in our lives. Nearly two years after season 1 premiered, Wednesday‘s second season was released on Netflix this summer, with part 1 premiering on August 6, and part 2 coming on September 3. As the titular Addams Family character — played by Jenna Ortega — uncovers more woe inside Nevermore Academy, she’s introduced to new faces at school. And Hollywood Life has rounded up all the new season 2 cast members below!

Steve Buscemi: Principal Dort

Steve Buscemi plays Principal Dort, a stark contrast to the former Principal Weems. Dort wants to bring “Outcast Pride” to Nevermore and basically exclude any normies from their midst. Steve is known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, The Wedding Singer, Grown Ups and plenty more movies.

Evie Templeton: Agnes DeMille

Agnes is revealed to have a much different role alongside Wednesday than initially expected. Actress Evie Templeton is a rising star and has been seen in 2022’s Pinocchio and Lord of Misrule.

Lady Gaga: Rosaline Rotwood

Everyone was dying to know if Lady Gaga would actually make a cameo in Wednesday — and she is! Playing Rosaline Rotwood, the “Bloody Mary” artist previously starred in American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, House of Gucci and Joker 2.

Christopher Lloyd: Professor Orloff

Christopher Lloyd is playing the strict Nevermore Academy professor, Orloff. As most fans know, Christopher previously played Uncle Fester in the 1990s Addams Family films, and he’s famous for his role as Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

Billie Piper: Isadora Capri

Billie Piper plays Nevermore’s music teacher, Isadora Capri. Previously, Billie played Rose Tyler in Doctor Who for several years.

Haley Joel Osment: Chet

Haley Joel Osment has a guest role as the “Scalper” serial killer named Chet. The actor is famous for his performances in Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Happy Gilmore 2.

Noah B. Taylor: Bruno Yuson

Noah B. Taylor is a rising star, having previously appeared in Law & Order: Organized Crime. He plays new Nevermore werewolf student, Bruno, who becomes a love interest of Enid’s.

Joanna Lumley: Grandmama Hester Frump

Joanna Lumley plays the mother of Morticia Addams. Recently, Joanna was seen in Paddington 2.