Did the Menendez Brothers & O.J. Simpson Know Each Other? About ‘Monsters’ Scene

Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story features an episode of Cooper Koch‘s portrayal of Erik Menendez is shown talking to O.J. Simpson from his jail cell. But did O.J. actually cross paths with Erik and his brother, Lyle, in prison?

The late 76-year-old Simpson, who passed away earlier this year, became the face of America’s most publicized trial in 1994. At that time, Lyle and Erik were also behind bars, awaiting trial for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know about the alleged connection between O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers. Read on to learn more.

When Was O.J. Simpson in Jail?

After O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown, was stabbed to death, the former athlete was charged with her murder. However, on the day he was supposed to turn himself into the authorities in June 1994, O.J. took off in his 1993 Ford Bronco, leading to a low-speed police chase on California’s 405 Freeway. He was subsequently arrested and put on trial for most of 1995.

O.J. was acquitted in October 1995 but was found liable in 1998 for the murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. In 2007, O.J. was arrested and charged in Las Vegas, Nevada, with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and was released on parole in 2017.

Was O.J. Simpson With the Menendez Brothers in Prison?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, O.J. was, in fact, held in a cell next to Erik at a Los Angeles jail. The outlet reported that Erik and O.J. had multiple conversations over the course of 10 days. Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders, divulged more details about their relationship to the outlet.

“I remember Erik telling me that O.J. was just super friendly with all the deputies, and all the deputies you know, like, came around with signed pictures,” Rand told THR. “They were used to having celebrities of O.J.’s level in their custody. So, Erik was calling me like every night giving me updates, ‘This happened today or that happened today.’ But I had the impression that O.J. really appreciated the friendship and advice from Erik.”

Robert also claimed in his book that Lyle had also spoken with O.J. in prison and gave him advice on a defense team.

“O.J. and Lyle Menendez spent many hours in the jail’s attorney room while waiting for their attorneys or material witnesses,” the writer wrote. “For 100 hours of contact between the two inmates, the two high-profile prisoners talked openly and exchanged dozens of letters. Lyle advised O.J. he should consider taking a plea deal and O.J. briefly considered that option — according to Lyle — but later told Menendez he couldn’t do that because it would ruin his reputation and he would never work again.”

When Did O.J. Simpson Die?

O.J. died at the age of 76 in April 2024.

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

The Menendez brothers are currently incarcerated at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Lyle was moved there in 2018, and the brothers were reunited in the same housing unit that year—marking the first time they had seen each other since their 1996 conviction.

In October 2024, it was revealed that Lyle and Erik would have a new court hearing. This hearing opened the door for a new sentence or even a retrial. On October 24, former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón formally recommended their resentencing and eligibility for parole. However, Gascón was unseated in the election by Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, who will take office on December 2. Hochman indicated that he would need time to review the case files before making a decision regarding the resentencing.

The hearing, initially set for December 11, has since been postponed to January 30, 2025. On November 25, Judge Michael Jesic stated that he required more time to familiarize himself with the case and wanted to give District Attorney Hochman the opportunity to do the same.