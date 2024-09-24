Where Are the Menendez Brothers Now? Inside the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

Lyle and Erik were sentenced to serve time in prison in 1996, and they were sent to separate locations. So, where are the brothers now?

September 24, 2024 6:16PM EDT
TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Sygma via Getty Images

Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez have been behind bars since 1996 for the murder of their parents, José Menéndez and Kitty Menéndez. The brothers’ story and trials have resurfaced amid the release of Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. After their final trial ended, Lyle and Erik were separated and placed into separate prisons. So, where are they now?

Where Are the Menendez Brothers Now?

Lyle and Erik are currently serving their prison sentences at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. The two were initially separated and placed into separate prisons following their 1996 conviction. Lyle was in custody at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, and Erik spent time at both Folsom State Prison and Pleasant Valley Prison in California.

In 2018, the Menéndez brothers were placed at RJD but housed in separate units. Later that year, Lyle was reportedly moved into the same housing unit as his brother, and he and Erik were reunited for the first time in more than 20 years. The siblings have been behind bars together since then.

Throughout their individual incarcerations, the Menéndezes married their respective wives. Lyle wed his first wife, Anna Eriksson, in 1996, shortly before he and Erik received their sentencing. Anna and Lyle eventually divorced, and he married his second wife, Rebecca Sneed, in 2003. For Erik’s part, he married his wife, Tammi Saccoman, in 1999.

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. AFP PHOTO VINCE BUCCI (Photo by VINCE BUCCI / AFP) (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

When Will Lyle and Erik Menendez Be Released?

Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Therefore, they are currently expected to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

However, the brothers’ defense attorney, Cliff Gardner, is trying to secure their release from prison, Forbes reported. A letter resurfaced in recent years, and it could support Lyle and Erik’s claim that they killed their parents out of self-defense. Additionally, musician Roy Rosselló alleged that José sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager. As a result, Cliff submitted both the letter and Roy’s affidavit as new evidence to argue that Lyle and Erik’s convictions should be overturned.

Erik and Lyle Menendez Will Release a Documentary

Shortly after the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story aired on Netflix, the Menendez brothers appeared in a trailer for an upcoming documentary. The doc will be released by Netflix on October 7, 2024.