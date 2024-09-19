Were the Menendez Brothers Released? Update On Lyle & Erik Today

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers’ case has drawn renewed attention with the release of Netflix’s second season of its Monsters crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The new season, which premiered on Thursday, September 19, features Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle and Cooper Koch as Erik. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murders they committed in 1989, when Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18, the brothers have since become infamous.

From their court trials to their accusations that their parents abused them throughout their childhood, some still wonder if the brothers have been released. To learn more about their case, keep reading.

What Did Lyle and Erik Menendez Do?

The brothers murdered their parents, José Enrique and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in 1989 with shotguns. After committing the crime, Lyle and Erik spent an estimated $700,000 of their inheritance. They became suspects when Erik confessed to their psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, during a therapy session. Oziel’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, then reported the confession to the police. As their psychologist, there was doctor-patient confidentiality, but despite this, he played a significant role in the brothers’ trials, claiming that they had threatened his life. The brothers have been in prison since 1996.

Were the Menendez Brothers Released from Prison?

Lyle and Erik Menendez have not been released and remain incarcerated together at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California. Initially, the brothers were separated, which led to limited communication. They were not reunited until April 2018.

During their time apart, Lyle spoke to People in 2017, sharing that, despite the crime, the ordeal brought them closer. They stayed in touch by playing chess through the mail and writing letters to each other. “We’re not twins, but when you’ve gone through the kind of chaotic childhood that we had, it’s almost like you are. You have that bond and that shared experience,” he said.

How Long Are the Menendez Brothers’ Sentences?

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of their parents. Their trials began in 1993, and they were found guilty three years later.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).