Were the Menendez Brothers Released? Update On Lyle & Erik Today

The case of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez has gained renewed attention with Netflix’s new season of its crime series.

September 19, 2024 5:48PM EDT
Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. AFP PHOTO VINCE BUCCI (Photo by VINCE BUCCI / AFP) (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers’ case has drawn renewed attention with the release of Netflix’s second season of its Monsters crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The new season, which premiered on Thursday, September 19, features Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle and Cooper Koch as Erik. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murders they committed in 1989, when Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18, the brothers have since become infamous.

From their court trials to their accusations that their parents abused them throughout their childhood, some still wonder if the brothers have been released. To learn more about their case, keep reading.

Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles - From left to right : Erik Menendez with his attorney : Leslie Abramson and his brother Lyle Menendez. Los Angeles, 9th March 1994. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)
Trial of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles – From left to right : Erik Menendez with his attorney : Leslie Abramson and his brother Lyle Menendez. Los Angeles, 9th March 1994. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)

What Did Lyle and Erik Menendez Do?

The brothers murdered their parents, José Enrique and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in 1989 with shotguns. After committing the crime, Lyle and Erik spent an estimated $700,000 of their inheritance. They became suspects when Erik confessed to their psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, during a therapy session. Oziel’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, then reported the confession to the police. As their psychologist, there was doctor-patient confidentiality, but despite this, he played a significant role in the brothers’ trials, claiming that they had threatened his life. The brothers have been in prison since 1996.

Were the Menendez Brothers Released from Prison?

Lyle and Erik Menendez have not been released and remain incarcerated together at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California. Initially, the brothers were separated, which led to limited communication. They were not reunited until April 2018.

During their time apart, Lyle spoke to People in 2017, sharing that, despite the crime, the ordeal brought them closer. They stayed in touch by playing chess through the mail and writing letters to each other.  “We’re not twins, but when you’ve gone through the kind of chaotic childhood that we had, it’s almost like you are. You have that bond and that shared experience,” he said.

How Long Are the Menendez Brothers’ Sentences?

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of their parents. Their trials began in 1993, and they were found guilty three years later.

