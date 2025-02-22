Were the Menendez Brothers Released? Latest Update on Lyle and Erik Today

In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez —then aged 21 and 18—sparked a highly publicized trial after brutally murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. The case resurfaced in recent years with renewed interest, largely thanks to Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by a Netflix documentary that featured previously unreleased phone call recordings between the brothers and director Alejandro Hartmann.
With the recent series, documentaries, and ongoing public interest, many are still left wondering if the Menendez brothers have been released. To learn more about their case and where they stand today, keep reading.
What Did Lyle and Erik Menendez Do?
The brothers murdered their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, in 1989 with shotguns.
After committing the crime, Lyle and Erik spent an estimated $700,000 of their inheritance, according to Time Magazine. They became suspects when Erik confessed to their psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, during a therapy session. Oziel’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, later reported the confession to the police. Despite the doctor-patient confidentiality typically afforded in therapy, Oziel played a significant role in the brothers’ trials, claiming they had threatened his life.
Were the Menendez Brothers Released from Prison?
Lyle and Erik have not been released and remain incarcerated.
How Long Are Lyle & Erik’s Prison Sentences?
The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of their parents. Their trials began in 1993, and they were found guilty in 1996.
