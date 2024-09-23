The Menendez Brothers’ Documentary: See Trailer, Release Date & More As Erik & Lyle Speak Out

Netflix drew all eyes with the release of season two of the Monsters crime series, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. While many films have previously covered the case of the Menendez brothers — Lyle and Erik — who murdered their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in 1989, the brothers remain incarcerated at the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in California and are now set to share their side of the story. On Monday, September 23, Netflix released a trailer on Instagram, captioned, “30 years after the murders the brothers tell their story.”

With renewed attention on their case, the Menendez brothers are preparing to return to the screen next month. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming documentary.

What Are the Menendez Brothers’ Documentary About?

The documentary will delve into the story behind Lyle and Erik’s crime, committed 35 years ago in their Beverly Hills home when Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18. During their trials, the brothers accused their parents of abusing them throughout their childhood. In 1996, they were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the trailer, audio clips of Lyle and Erik can be heard, as they give phone interviews from prison to share their perspective. Lyle, now 56, says, “Everyone asks why we killed our parents…Maybe now people can understand the truth.”

Where to Watch the Menendez Brothers’ Documentary?

The documentary will be available on Netflix.

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s Documentary Release Date

Netflix is set to release the documentary on October 7, 2024, less than a month after the premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

What Did the Menendez Brothers Say About ‘Monsters’?

Erik shared a statement through his wife, Tammi Menendez, on September 19, 2024, via X (formerly Twitter), the day Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered. He expressed, “I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant likes rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy [Creator of the Monsters series] cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).