What Did the Menendez Brothers Do? All About Lyle & Erik’s Crime

Infamous convicted brothers Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez will see their case on the silver screen. Netflix has adapted their case into a season in the Monsters anthology series, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. But what exactly did Lyle and Erik do that made them two of the famous criminals in modern American history?

Who Are Lyle and Erik Menendez?

Lyle (real name: Joseph Lyle Menéndez) and Erik were born two years apart from each other, with Lyle being born in January 1968 in New York City, and Erik in 1970 in New Jersey. They lived with their parents, José Enrique Menéndez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Andersen, in the Hopewell Township of New Jersey before they eventually relocated to Beverly Hills, California.

What Did the Menendez Brothers Do?

Lyle and Erik shot and killed their parents in August 1989 with shotguns. The brothers ended up shooting them 14 times at their Beverly Hills home. Upon investigating the crime scene, police initially believed that the mob was involved due to how violent José and Mary’s murders appeared.

Although authorities didn’t initially suspect the brothers, police received a tip from Judalon Smyth — the mistress of Erik’s psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel — about Erik confessing to his therapist about the murders. In 1990, Erik and Lyle were arrested. A judge ruled that tapes between Erik and his doctor were acceptable forms of evidence because Erik’s doctor claimed his patient threatened him, which violated their doctor-patient privilege.

Erik and Lyle were formally charged in 1992 with the murders of their mother and father, and their 1993 trial became nationwide news. During their trial, both brothers claimed they shot their parents after being subjected to abuse throughout their childhood. Lyle and Erik accused their late father of sexual abuse and their late mother of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

Since both Lyle and Erik received life sentences without the possibility of parole, they’re both behind bars at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

The brothers ended up getting married while in prison. Erik married his wife, Tammi Saccoman, in 1999, and Lyle got married for the first time to ex-wife Anna Eriksson in 1996. The two ended up divorcing in 2001. Two years later, Lyle wed his second wife, Rebecca Sneed, in 2003.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).