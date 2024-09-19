Is Lyle Menendez Married? A Look at His Past Marriages and Current Wife

Image Credit: Stephen Kim

Lyle Menéndez and his brother, Erik Menéndez, became infamous for their highly publicized 1993 trial over the murders of their parents. The brothers shot and killed their mother, Mary Louise “Kitty,” and father, José, claiming they were victims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Despite their brutal crime and life sentences, the Menendez brothers still attracted significant attention from women. Here’s everything to know about Lyle’s relationship history with two women while serving his life sentence.

Who is Anna Erikkson?

Lyle’s first wife, Anna Eriksson, was born in Chicago and began modeling as a teen for Lord & Taylor before transitioning to modeling in Europe during the 1980s, as she told People in 1996.

Eriksson explained that she first wrote to Lyle during his trial, sending a message that read, “Hang tough,” which started their correspondence. “All I can say is that we’ve connected, even though we’ve never touched,” she told the outlet. Eriksson moved to L.A. to be closer to Lyle, and they were married on July 2, 1996, just before he and his brother were convicted of their parents’ murders.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that the California Department of Corrections did not “recognize the wedding” and deemed it “not a legal marriage” since it took place over the phone. On April 1, 2001, it was announced that Lyle and Anna had filed for divorce. Eriksson reportedly decided to end their marriage after discovering Lyle’s romantic involvement with another woman— Rebecca Sneed.

Who is Rebecca Sneed?

Similar to Eriksson, Menendez and Sneed began their relationship through letters.

On November 20, 2003, Lyle married Rebecca, a former magazine editor who had transitioned into a defense attorney from Sacramento. They had been corresponding for nearly a decade before their wedding, which took place in the visiting area of California’s Mule Creek State Prison.

Despite the challenges of their unique situation, Lyle described his marriage to Sneed as “healthy” and “built around finding creative ways to communicate.” During ABC’s Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers, he shared, “I’ve found I can have a healthy marriage that is complicated and built around conversation and finding creative ways to communicate, sharing, without all the props that are normally there in marriage in terms of going out to dinner and having as much intimate time together and so on.”

He added, “One thing I’ve learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lyle explained, “Our interaction tends to be very free of distractions, and we probably have more intimate conversations than most married spouses do. We try and talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day. I have a very steady, involved marriage that helps sustain me and brings much peace and joy. It’s a counter to the unpredictable, very stressful environment here.”

Acknowledging the challenges Rebecca faces, Lyle said, “People are judgmental, and she has to put up with a lot. But she has the courage to deal with the obstacles. It would be easier to leave, but I’m profoundly grateful that she doesn’t.”

Is Erik Menendez Married?

As for Lyle’s brother, Erik, he has been married to his wife, Tammi Saccoman, since 1999. Erik met Tammi while in prison, and the two began their relationship through letters.