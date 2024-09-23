Have the Menendez Brothers Seen Ryan Murphy’s Second ‘Monster’ Series?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Ryan Murphy‘s latest subjects for his Monster anthology series are not pleased with the show’s depiction of their lives and story.

On Friday, September 20, Erik Menendez—one of the subjects of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story—released a statement on his brother Lyle Menendez‘s Facebook page, criticizing the new series. The show stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny portraying their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Here’s everything to know about the Menendez brothers‘ feelings regarding this increasingly popular show.

What Did Erik Menendez Say About the Netflix Series?

Erik, now 53, criticized the portrayals of himself and his brother Lyle, 56, claiming they were abused by their parents and acted in self-defense when they murdered them on August 20, 1989. He reflected on the trauma and violence they experienced in childhood, asserting that the show does not depict their story accurately.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of him rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” Erik began. “I can only believe these were done on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

He added, “It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime has taken the painful truths several steps backward—back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative based on the belief that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women.”

Erik continued to claim that Murphy “shapes his narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and me, which is disheartening slander.”

“Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth,” he said. “How demoralizing is it to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma?”

He concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to those who “have reached out and supported” him.

Have the Menendez Brothers Weighed in on the Law & Order Series?

Another series that covered the story of the Menendez brothers is Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which aired in 2017 on NBC. This eight-episode special, part of the Law & Order anthology series, delved deeply into the lives of the siblings, exploring the murders of their parents and the subsequent trials. Starring Edie Falco as their defense attorney, Leslie Abramson, the series examined not only the crime itself but also the complex family dynamics and legal battles surrounding the case.

“It was painful to watch,” Lyle—who was able to view the first installment on a television in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California—told TODAY’s Megyn Kelly in a phone interview on September 28, 2017.

In contrast to Erik’s description of Ryan’s depiction of their story, Lyle said, “I think it’s difficult to—without having talked to me—to know how I was at that time, but it’s pretty surprisingly accurate throughout.”

“This was the opposite of a cold-blooded killing. The crime scene didn’t show that it was cold-blooded; it showed that it was very hot-blooded, very emotional. The outrage, the anger, the betrayal, the feeling that she knew all along,” he added, referring to his mother, who Lyle said most likely knew about the alleged abuse taking place.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).