Nicole Brown & O.J. Simpson’s Kids Are Living ‘Normal Lives,’ Her Sisters Say

Nicole Brown‘s sisters shared a rare glimpse into their late sister’s children’s lives. During a new interview, Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown emphasized that Nicole’s adult kids, Sydney and Justin — whom she shared with O.J. Simpson — “want to be left alone” as they try to maintain “normal lives.”

“[Sydney and Justin] have their own families,” Dominique, 59, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, May 29. “They live normal lives. They want to be left alone, and they have children of their own.”

Dominique also pointed out that the Simpsons “lived in a community” that “created a bubble around the kids” to shield them from the public gossip. “Our neighborhood Safeway, the supermarket, didn’t put up the magazines.”

Denise, 66, chimed in to note that while Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, “would do family things” with them while growing up, Nicole’s sisters made sure they didn’t see a hint of their now-late father’s investigation and trial in the 1990s.

“Our televisions were all turned to VCRs except my father’s,” Denise said, adding that the kids “didn’t see any” of the news at the time. Denise also asked the public to “please leave them alone.”

“They just want to live normal lives and happy lives,” Denise added. “They don’t have both parents. It’s hard for them. It’s sad. I don’t know if it’s hard, but it’s sad for them. And I think their privacy is important to them.”

Now that a two-part documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is set to premiere on June 1, Nicole’s sisters said they aren’t sure if Sydney and Justin will watch it.

“It’s so good, so many great stories about Mom,” Tanya, 54, said. “But then they’re going to hear what a horrible dad he was, what a horrible husband, a horrible human being. … I don’t know if they have a good perception of him or a poor one. But I think it would kind of hurt me if they had such a great relationship with Dad and then all of a sudden they see this and see a totally different person.”

In addition to Sydney and Justin, Simpson was also a father to Arnelle, Jason and Aaren, whom he shared with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. Last month, Simpson died at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer, which the Simpson children confirmed in a statement via X.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”