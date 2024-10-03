Is the Menendez Case Being Reopened? Erik and Lyle Receive New Court Hearing

Monsters: The Lyle an Erik Menendez Story has brought newfound attention to Erik Menendez and Lyle Menéndez‘s case. The brothers have been imprisoned since 1996 for the murder of their parents, José Menéndez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, whom Lyle and Erik accused of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Now that a new generation is looking at their story with a new lens, could the brothers’ case be reopened? Hollywood Life has compiled all the details and updates about their incarceration, below.

Why Did Lyle and Erik Menendez Kill Jose and Kitty?

In August 1989, Lyle and Erik fatally shot their parents multiple times. The crime scene was gruesome since José was struck six times and Kitty was shot 10 times. The brothers were criticized for living a luxurious lifestyle in the months following their parents’ deaths. Erik eventually confessed to the murders to his therapist, Jerome Oziel, who confided in his then-mistress, Judalon Smyth. She informed police about Lyle and Erik’s involvement in the crime, and they were arrested in 1990.

After a mistrial, Lyle and Erik were officially convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in 1996. They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Are the Menendez Brothers Still Alive?

Lyle and Erik were sent to separate California prisons following their conviction. Both are still alive today and will speak out about their case in Netflix’s upcoming documentary, The Menendez Brothers, which premieres on October 7, 2024.

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the Same Prison?

The brothers were held in separate prisons until 2018 when Lyle was moved to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Though they were initially housed in separate units of the prison, Lyle and Erik were placed in the same unit in 2018. This was the first time the brothers had reunited in 22 years. According to multiple outlets, Lyle and Erik were prevented from talking to each other on the phone before they were reunited.

Is the Menendez Case Being Reopened?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lyle and Erik could receive a new sentence due to a habeas corpus petition. Although they’ve already appealed their convictions before, their late father was recently accused of sexual abuse by a band member of Menudo. Additionally, new evidence has come to light potentially proving that José had abused both of his sons.

In October 2024, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón confirmed that a new court hearing has been set for Lyle and Erik. Per Variety, the hearing is scheduled for November 29, 2024.

“We have been given evidence,” George said at during press conference, according to the outlet. “We have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member talking about him being the victim of molestation. We’ve also got evidence that was provided by the defense, by his lawyers, that one of the members of the Menudo band alleged that he was molested by the father.”

However, George noted that “none” of the submitted evidence has been “confirmed.”

“We are not at this point ready to say that we either believe or do not believe that information, but we’re here to tell you is that we have a moral and an ethical obligation to review what is being presented to us and make a determination based on a resentencing side, whether they deserve to be resentenced — even though they were clearly the murderers — because they have been in prison for years and they have paid back their dues to society,” he continued in his statement. “If there was evidence that was not presented to the court at that time, and had that evidence been presented, perhaps a jury would have come to a different conclusion.”

The court hearing opens up the possibility for a retrial or a resentencing for Erik and Lyle.

What Did the Menendez Brothers Say About ‘Monsters’?

Shortly after Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released on Netflix, Erik released a statement condemning the series for its portrayal of him and his brother.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” Erik noted. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

In response to Erik and his family’s criticism of the show, Monster anthology co-creator Ryan Murphy slammed them for “playing the victim card.”

“The Menéndez brothers should be sending me flowers,” Ryan told THR in September 2024. “They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world. There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case. … I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them because of the interest of my show and what we did,”

Ryan also pointed out that with Monsters, he told “a story that was a very broad canvas,” referring to Lyle and Erik’s defense attorney, Leslie Abramson, writer Dominick Dunne and the backstory of José and Kitty.

“We were also telling the story of the parents, who they blew their heads off,” Ryan added. “We had an obligation to so many people, not just to Erik and Lyle. But that’s what I find so fascinating; that they’re playing the victim card right now — ‘poor, pitiful us’ — which I find reprehensible and disgusting.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.