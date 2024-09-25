What Did Jose Menendez Do for a Living? Erik & Lyle’s Father’s Job

Image Credit: MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez‘s life story and trials have made headlines amid the release of Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. After the brothers shot their parents, José Menéndez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendéz, in August 1989, Lyle and Erik spent a large sum of their family’s fortune. As a result, prosecutors alleged that the siblings killed their mother and father to inherit money, but Lyle and Erik argued a different motive. So, what did José do for a living that made their family so rich?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down the details about José and how the Menéndez family developed their affluent lifestyle.

What Did Jose Menendez Do for a Living?

Before he moved to Los Angeles, José worked as an accountant after graduating from Queens College in New York City. He eventually landed a job at the car rental company Hertz, where he worked as the manager of commercial leasing.

RCA then acquired Hertz, and José reportedly worked on record deals with various music artists in Hollywood. Per the Los Angeles Times, José quit his job at RCA and worked for Carolco Pictures, which was an independent film studio that eventually owned International Video Entertainment (IVE). Though IVE was initially in major debt in the 1980s, José helped the company earn millions of dollars.

During his time with the film studio, José signed deals with major stars, including Sylvester Stallone for his Rambo franchise, and the businessman reportedly slashed hundreds of jobs from the company to cut costs.

Why Did Lyle and Erik Kill Their Parents?

During Lyle and Erik’s trials, their defense team argued that they killed José and Kitty out of self-defense after years of alleged sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

How Old Were Lyle and Erik When They Killed Jose and Kitty?

In August 1989, Lyle was 21 years old, and Erik was 18 years old when they shot their parents. As of September 2024, Lyle is 56 years old, and Erik is 53.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.