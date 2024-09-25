How Did the Menendez Brothers Get Caught? Judalon Smyth’s Role in the Case

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez killed their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, in August 1989 after suffering from alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse in their household. Though the brothers initially weren’t suspects in the case, police received a tip from one person whom the siblings hadn’t met before. Find out how the Menéndez brothers got caught, below.

How the Menendez Brothers Got Caught

Erik confessed his and Lyle’s crime to his therapist, Jerome Oziel, but the doctor didn’t immediately tell the police. Instead, the psychologist informed his mistress at the time, Judalon Smyth, and he recorded some of his, Erik and Lyle’s discussions.

After Jerome broke up with Judalon, she informed authorities about his audiotapes of the murder confession. Although doctor-patient privilege was initially at play, a judge accepted the tapes as acceptable evidence for the brothers’ trial because Jerome claimed that Lyle threatened him.

What Did Judalon Smyth Say At the Menendez Trial?

According to the Los Angeles Times, Judalon claimed during the Menéndez trial that Jerome “brainwashed her, programmed her and left her victimized, frightened and traumatized.”

“She said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and compared herself to a prisoner of war,” the publication reported in 1993. “From the stand, Smyth described once faking a suicide so Oziel could find her. She said she once made him an IOU for 500 sex acts. She once sent him a card inscribed, ‘If only hugs could be put into words.'”

Where Is Judalon Smyth Now?

Per her LinkedIn account, Judalon currently works as a technician AAA EMT service and is based in Beverly Hills, California. Her “about” section reads, “I am a low-key-high-energy person. I believe no one should work, but everyone should be engage in a productive passion that sustains their lifestyle and in some way benefits others. I have many facets and talents, so have had many careers depending on the adventure at hand.”

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

After being convicted of the murder of their parents in 1996, Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They were initially sent to separate prisons in California but were reunited in 2018 at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.