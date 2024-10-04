Was O.J. Simpson in Jail With the Menendez Brothers? The Truth About the ‘Monsters’ Scene

Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story features an episode of Cooper Koch‘s Erik Menendez talking to O.J. Simpson from his jail cell. So, is it true that O.J. crossed paths with Erik and his brother, Lyle Menendez, in prison? The late 76-year-old, who died earlier this year, became the face of the most highly publicized trial in the U.S in 1994. At the time, Lyle and Erik were behind bars in between trials for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about the connection between O.J. and Lyle and Erik Menendez.

When Was O.J. Simpson in Jail?

After O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown, was stabbed to death, the former athlete was charged with her murder. However, on the day he was supposed to turn himself into the authorities in June 1994, O.J. took off in his 1993 Ford Bronco, leading to a low-speed police chase on California’s 405 Freeway. He was subsequently arrested and put on trial for most of 1995.

O.J. was acquitted in October 1995 but was found liable in 1998 for the murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. In 2007, O.J. was arrested and charged in Las Vegas, Nevada, with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and was released on parole in 2017.

Was O.J. Simpson With the Menendez Brothers in Prison?

Per The Hollywood Reporter, O.J. was, in fact, held in a cell next to Erik at a Los Angeles jail. The outlet reported that Erik and O.J. had multiple conversations over the course of 10 days. Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders, divulged more details about their relationship to the outlet.

“I remember Erik telling me that O.J. was just super friendly with all the deputies, and all the deputies you know, like, came around with signed pictures,” Rand told THR. “They were used to having celebrities of O.J.’s level in their custody. So, Erik was calling me like every night giving me updates, ‘This happened today or that happened today.’ But I had the impression that O.J. really appreciated the friendship and advice from Erik.”

Robert also claimed in his book that Lyle had also spoken with O.J. in prison and gave him advice on a defense team.

“O.J. and Lyle Menendez spent many hours in the jail’s attorney room while waiting for their attorneys or material witnesses,” the writer wrote. “For 100 hours of contact between the two inmates, the two high-profile prisoners talked openly and exchanged dozens of letters. Lyle advised O.J. he should consider taking a plea deal and O.J. briefly considered that option — according to Lyle — but later told Menendez he couldn’t do that because it would ruin his reputation and he would never work again.”

When Did O.J. Simpson Die?

O.J. died at the age of 76 in April 2024.

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

The Menendez brothers are currently at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Lyle was moved to the prison in 2018, and the brothers reunited in the same housing unit that year. It was the first time they had seen each other since their 1996 conviction.

In October 2024, it was revealed that Lyle and Erik were given a new court hearing, which is scheduled for November 29.