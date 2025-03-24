Vanessa Trump & Donald Trump Jr.’s Kids: Meet Their Children

It’s been nearly seven years since Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, divorced, but they’ve remained dedicated co-parents to their five children. After they split in 2018, Vanessa and Don Jr. released a joint statement, expressing the “tremendous respect” they had for each other while vowing to raise their kids.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” Vanessa and Don Jr. said, per PEOPLE. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Below, learn more about Vanessa and Don Jr.’s past marriage and their five children.

How Long Were Vanessa Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Married?

Vanessa and Don Jr. first met at a fashion show in 2003, and they were introduced by his father, Donald Trump Sr. In 2005, Don Jr. famously proposed to Vanessa with a $100,000 engagement ring in front of a jeweler’s store.

In 2018, Vanessa and Don Jr. split and divorced.

Who Are Vanessa Trump & Don Jr.’s Children?

Vanessa and Don Jr. share their kids, Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, together. Kai, in particular, became a fan-favorite among Trump fans when she supported her grandfather at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” Kai said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school.”

During Donald Sr.’s 2025 inauguration, Kai’s dad, Don Jr., praised his “little Smurf” in a behind-the-scenes video.

“I love this little Smurf so much, and I’m so proud of her,” Don Jr. said about Kai in the clip. “I’m very proud of her, and even if at her age dads are not cool, I don’t care. I love her so much. You’re the best, little Smurf.”

Why Did Vanessa Trump File for Divorce From Don Jr.?

Throughout his marriage to Vanessa, Don Jr. became the subject of infidelity rumors. Multiple outlets reported that he allegedly engaged in an affair with Aubrey O’Day in 2011, though Don Jr. has never publicly commented on the report.

Vanessa and Don Jr. never publicly confirmed the reason behind their divorce.