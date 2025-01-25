‘The Social Network’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Social Network, the searing 2010 examination of Facebook’s rise to prominence and the ensuing legal drama for founder Mark Zuckerberg, was one of that year’s most prominent movies. It garnered no fewer than eight Academy Award nominations and took scored victories in best adapted screenplay, best editing, and best original score. The film also received Golden Globe honors for best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best original score.

Star Jesse Eisenberg received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for best actor, and co-star Andrew Garfield scored best supporting actor nominations at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. The Social Network’s young cast members were instantly thrust into a glaring spotlight that continues to shine.

15 years later, find out what each of them are up to below.

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse, 41, has parlayed his success as an actor into yet more success. He was recently nominated for both an Oscar and a BAFTA for his screenplay for A Real Pain. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe as best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for the same movie, though the honor went to Sebastian Stan for A Different Man on January 5. He married longtime love Anna Strout in 2017, and they welcomed their son, Banner, that same year.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew’s career exploded when he starred as Spider-Man/Peter Parker opposite Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. He dabbled in live theater, playing roles in Angels in America in London in 2017 and Death of a Salesman on Broadway in 2012. In 2021, he raised eyebrows with a searing performance as Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye opposite Jessica Chastain and appeared in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom. He reprised his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the following year starred in Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven, for which he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Andrew is now 41.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, now 43, married actress Jessica Biel in 2012, and the couple has since welcomed sons Silas and Phinneas. Since The Social Network, his musical star has continued to rise — he was ranked number 5 on Billboard’s 2017 Greatest of All Time Pop Songs Artists lists and in 2014, he was named the magazine’s Top Male Artist. Subsequent films included Bad Teacher and Friends With Benefits in 2011. His autobiography, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See In Front of Me, was published in 2018.

But controversy plagued him after the release of Framing Britney Spears in 2021, as the documentary brough to light certain aspects of the former couple’s relationship. The controversy intensified with the 2023 release of Britney’s own memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she dropped bombshells including an alleged pregnancy and abortion during their relationship.

In June of 2024, Justin was arrested for an alleged DWI in The Hamptons. He was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two traffic violations for failing to stop at a stop sign and for not staying in his lane. He entered a guilty plea that September and agreed to paying a $500 fine and completing 5 to 40 hours of community service.

His music career continues, and he’s currently on tour.

Rooney Mara

Following The Social Network, Rooney, now 39, appeared in films including The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Her, A Ghost Story, and Nightmare Alley. Her most recent film was 2024’s La Cocina. She welcomed her first child with Joaquin Phoenix, a son, in 2020, and her second child with the Joker actor in 2024. In September of 2024, Phoenix referred to Rooney as his “wife” during a podcast appearance, per PEOPLE, though it’s still unclear if and when they married.

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer married Elizabeth Chambers in 2010 and went on to appear in J. Edgar, Call Me by Your Name, Wounds, and Death on the Nile before a scandal marred his public image in 2021. The now 38-year-old actor was accused of alleged sexual assault by several women, and the ensuing 2022 docuseries House of Hammer delved into the alleged details. According to USA Today, Armie strongly denied all the allegations, which a lawyer for the actor called “outrageous.”

In May of 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney cited insufficient evidence in declining to indict Hammer following an investigation by the LAPD. Hammer and his ex-wife Elizabeth separated in 2020 and reached a divorce settlement in 2023. The former couple share two children, Harper and Ford.

Max Minghella

Max Minghella has most recently appeared in films including Babylon (2022) and Maximum Truth (2023.) But he’s also made a name for himself in highbrow television. The actor appeared in The Mindy Project between 2013 and 2017, and The Handmaid’s Tale beginning in 2017.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones, 48, went on to appear in Our Idiot Brother, The Muppets, The Grinch, Klaus, On the Rocks, and many others. More recently, she’s appeared in acclaimed series including Silo and Sunny. The daughter of music legend Quincy Jones welcomed a son with musician Ezra Koenig in 2018.