Armie Hammer’s Ex Elizabeth Chambers Moves Kids for the 5th Time in 5 Years

Image Credit: Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram: @elizabethchambers

Elizabeth Chambers and her kids are on the move—again.

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, the Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise actress, along with her two kids, daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, revealed that she only has “three more sleeps” in her current Cayman Islands home. “Packing and moving my kids and me for the fifth time in almost 5 years,” she wrote.

Chambers, 42, expressed gratitude for the support around her, thanking her “lai,” her “extraordinary bf,” and friends like Jo Jordan, who’s been handling business at her enterprise, Bird Bakery, as well as her boyfriend, Ricardas Kazinec, who’s been making the moving process a bit more manageable.

In a separate post, Chambers gave a special shoutout to Kazinec, saying, “The amount of hours he has spent at FedEx. This one [is] getting me through it.” The couple met in the Cayman Islands, where Chambers has been living since the start of the pandemic.

Hammer also lived in the Cayman Islands after his scandal broke. Following the couple’s separation in 2020, he faced accusations of emotional abuse, cannibalistic fetishism, and engaging in BDSM and role-play.

She did not share additional details about where her family will be moving next. However, the news comes on the heels of Armie Hammer’s announcement that he got a new apartment and is ready for “a new life in Los Angeles.”

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Hammer—who turned 38 on Aug. 28—revealed he was also selling his beloved truck due to the unsustainable fuel costs.

Hammer mourned the truck, noting that he and Chambers had brought Harper and Ford home from the hospital in it when they were born in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift … and I have loved this truck intensely, taking it camping, across the country, and on long road trips,” he added.

“But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it,” he said, adding, “Here’s to new beginnings.”