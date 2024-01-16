Armie Hammer’s Girlfriend: His Dating History

Armie Hammer, 37, may be best known as an actor, but his love life has also been making headlines over the past few years. The Call Me by Your Name star was married once and recently split from secret fiancee Marina Gris.

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago,” Marina, 26, reportedly wrote in a statement on her Instagram story on January 11.

She also reportedly wrote that she’s “aware of the conversations and stories circulating” about Armie, who was accused of rape, but insisted her experiences with him were “positive and in no way reflective of these allegations.”

“I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships,” she continued. “Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved and understood.”

Although Armie hasn’t spoken out publicly about the apparent breakup yet, Marina gushed over him being a “gentleman” and said their engagement was “rooted in strength, encouragement and deep mutual care,” but also called the split a “tough” one.

“I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter,” she added. “As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared. Be happy, shawty.”

Find out more about Armie’s romance with Marina and his previous relationships below.

Elizabeth Chambers

Armie’s only marriage was with Elizabeth Chambers. They dated for two years before saying “I do” in 2010. During their union, they welcomed daughter, Harper, in 2014, and son, Ford, in 2017, and led a mostly private life. Elizabeth ended up filing for divorce in July 2020 and they both released a statement announcing the split.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” Armie and Elizabeth shared on their Instagram accounts at the time. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

Courtney Vucekovich

Armie dated Flashd founder Courtney Vucekovich in the summer of 2020, around the same time he and Elizabeth announced their split, according to Page Six. Although rumors said they were living together in California during their romance, a source denied the claims, and the former lovebirds seemed to have a brief time together.

Courtney later made headlines when she opened up about her opinion on the romance and made some accusations about Armie, in an interview with Page Six. “He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody,” she explained.

“He quickly grooms you in the relationship … He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming,” she continued. “When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything.”

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez

In September 2020, two months after Elizabeth filed for divorce, Armie was seen on what appeared to be a date with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. They dined at the West Hollywood restaurant Mamma Osteria. When later asked about the potential date, Jessica, who was previously married to actor Josh Lucas, replied, “That’s just me having lunch,” and had no comment when asked how long she and Armie had been dating.

Rumer Willis

Armie was also seen hanging out with Rumer Willis in September 2020. They appeared to be very close as they walked around outside together, in published photos, and at one point, he even put his arm around her. The outing immediately sparked romance rumors between Armie and the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Paige Lorenze

In December 2020, Armie was romantically linked to Paige Lorenze. They were seen walking around Los Angeles together, in photos shared by Daily Mail. An eyewitness also said they went back to Paige’s home after their romantic walk.

Lisa Perejma

Armie was romantically linked to Lisa Perejma in early 2021, but they had reportedly called it quits by February 2022. They sparked reconciliation rumors in June 2023, when they were seen on a PDA-filled lunch outing in Portofino, Italy.

Marina Gris

IT consultant Marina announced her split from Armie in January 2024, after they apparently had gotten secretly engaged. Her announcement was posted after she shared a photo of a diamond band she was wearing on her left hand ring finger as she held Armie’s hand, in October 2023. “I said ‘What is it, silly question day, American?’” she captioned the now deleted post, seemingly referring to his proposal.

She also uploaded a photo of a large bouquet of flowers that were seemingly from Armie that same month, and it had a card attached to it that read, “We are doing this. Forever.”