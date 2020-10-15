‘The Craft’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — Neve Campbell & More

‘The Craft’ is a Halloween classic every single year. The movie is making its Freeform debut on Oct. 15. The cast is still pretty wicked all these years later. Here’s where Neve Campbell and more of the stars are now.

When The Craft was released in 1996, it became an instant cult classic. The movie truly kicked off our obsession with witches in the ’90s. Many of the movie’s stars have gone on to have very successful careers.

The movie will be premiering on Freeform on Oct. 15. To top it off, a reboot of The Craft, titled The Craft: Legacy, will be available on Demand starting Oct. 28. The reboot will follow a different foursome of aspiring teenage witches who get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. So, what about the original cast? Where are they now? HollywoodLife will get you up to speed on your faves from The Craft.

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell, 47, starred as Bonnie Harper. Right after The Craft was released, Neve became an even bigger horror icon as Sidney Prescott in Scream. Neve has since played final girl Sidney in four Scream movies and is currently filming Scream 5. Neve has had other notable roles in movies like Wild Things, Drowning Mona, Skyscraper, and the Disney+ movie Clouds. Neve continued to star as Julia Salinger in Party of Five until the show ended in 2000. Her biggest TV role since was playing LeAnn Harvey in House of Cards.

Neve divorced her first husband, Jeff Colt, in 1998. She married John Light in 2007. They filed for divorce in 2010. Neve has been dating JJ Feild since 2012. Their first son, Caspian, was born in 2012. They adopted their second son in 2018.

Fairuza Balk

Fairuza Balk, 46, played Nancy Downs in the cult classic. In the years after The Craft, Fairuza had major roles in movies like American History X, The Waterboy, Almost Famous, and more. In 2015, she appeared as Ginger for 7 episodes of Ray Donovan. She will star in the upcoming series Paradise City.

Robin Tunney

Robin Tunney, 48, starred as Sarah Bailey. In 1997, she received critical acclaim for her performance in Niagara, Niagara. She starred in a number of films in the subsequent years, including End of Days, Open Window, Hollywoodland, and more. Robin played Veronica Donovan in Prison Break in 2005 and 2006. She went on to play Teresa Lisbon for all 7 seasons of The Mentalist. The actress starred in the ABC series The Fix in 2019, but it was canceled after one season.

She divorced her first husband Bob Gosse in 2006 after 11 years of marriage. She was briefly engaged to Andrew Dominik. Robin and Nicky Marmet got engaged in 2012. They have two kids together.

Rachel True

Rachel True, 53, played Rochelle Zimmerman in the film. She went on to star in movies like Nowhere and Half Baked. She played Mona Thorne on the sitcom Half & Half from 2002 to 2006. The show is now streaming on Netflix. Rachel’s latest roles include a guest spot on Better Things and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula in 2019. She has also been a tarot card reader!

Assumpta Serna

Assumpta Serna, 63, played Lirio. The actress has starred in over 200 films over the course of her career. She notably portrayed Catherine of Aragon in Henry VIII alongside Helena Bonham Carter. The Spanish actress has two roles coming up in the films Claret and Expansivas.

Helen Shaver

Helen Shaver played Grace Downs. Helen has starred in many feature and TV films since The Craft, but her focus has really been on directing. In just 2020 alone, Helen has directed episodes of Westworld, Snowpiecer, and Lovecraft Country. She’s also directed episodes of 13 Reasons Why, Anne with an E, and more.

Skeet Ulrich

Skeet Ulrich, 50, played Chris Hooker. A few months after The Craft, Skeet became a household name playing Billy Loomis in Scream. He reunited with his Craft co-star Neve. He played Jake in the fan-favorite series Jericho from 2006 to 2008. Since 2017, he has starred as FP Jones on Riverdale. However, he will not be returning as a full-time cast member in season 5.

Skeet married Georgina Cates in 1997. They have twins, Jakob and Naiia, who were born in 2001. They divorced in 2005. He was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015 and engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

Christine Taylor

Christine Taylor, 49, played Laura Lizzie in The Craft. She notably starred as Holly in the Adam Sandler movie The Wedding Singer in 1998. She married Ben Stiller in 2000 and starred in a number of his movies like Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, and more. Christine has also had TV roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, and Search Party. Christine and Ben separated in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. They have two kids.

Breckin Meyer

Breckin Meyer, 46, played Mitt. Breckin starred in multiple films following The Craft, including Kate & Leopold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and the live-action Garfield movies. He voices multiple roles in the long-running TV series Robot Chicken. He was the star of Franklin & Bash from 2011 to 2014. He was the creator, writer, and EP of the series Men at Work, which ran for 3 seasons. He recently starred in the HBO Max film Unpregnant. He married Deborah Kaplan in 2001 and had two daughters with her. They divorced in 2014. He’s currently dating Linsey Godfrey.