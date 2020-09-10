Neve Campbell Officially Returning As Sidney Prescott In ‘Scream 5’: ‘I’m Back’

Surprise, ‘Scream’ fans! Neve Campbell revealed on Sept. 10 that she is officially in for ‘Scream 5.’ She’ll be reprising the iconic role of Sidney Prescott once again.

It wouldn’t be Scream without Neve Campbell. The 46-year-old actress announced that she will be playing Sidney Prescott again in Scream 5, which will be released Jan. 14, 2022. Neve posted an Instagram video and captioned it, “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack.” The video is just of Ghostface with these ominous words: “Hello, Sidney… Remember me?”

Neve will join her fellow co-stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette in Scream 5. Neve, Courteney, and David are the only actors to have appeared in all 5 movies. They’re the ultimate Scream trio.

Scream 4 was released in 2011. Sidney returned to Woodsboro once again and faced off with her murderous niece Jill Roberts, played by Emma Roberts. Jill tried to kill Sidney, but she was unsuccessful. Sidney nearly lost her life, but she reigned supreme once again. No one is taking down this scream queen.

Scream 5 will feature new cast members Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera. Fans are still holding out hope that Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role as Kirby from Scream 4. Kirby’s fate was left open-ended after she was stabbed and left for dead.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David about the possibility of Hayden returning. “I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back,” he told HollywoodLife. At the time of our interview with David, Neve had confirmed whether or not she was doing Scream 5. “We’re all hoping that Neve does it. That’s really where we are right now because it really wouldn’t be the same without Neve,” David said.

Scream 5 will be released 25 years after the first Scream’s release in 1996. David said he’d be down for continuing this franchise beyond Scream 5. “I’d love to see more,” David said. “I love the series and playing the characters so that would always be amazing to do more.”