David Arquette Would ‘Love’ To See Hayden Panettiere Back As Kirby In ‘Scream 5’: She’s ‘Tremendous’

‘Scream 5’ is happening, and David Arquette is one of the familiar faces returning. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David about the possible return of Hayden Panettiere and the latest update on Neve Campbell.

Scream 5 is a go with both David Arquette and Courteney Cox back as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. Other than Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, one of the other characters fans most want to see return is Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David about whether or not he had any news about Hayden possibly returning to the fan-favorite role.

“I love Hayden,” David told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. “I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.” Hayden’s character was last seen bleeding out after she was stabbed by Charlie. Her dead body was never seen, so fans are hoping she survived the attack. A new final girl, perhaps?

Neve, who has starred in every Scream film alongside David and Courteney, is reportedly in talks to return. “We’re all hoping that Neve does it. That’s really where we are right now because it really wouldn’t be the same without Neve,” David said.

Scream 5 is set to be released in 2021, which will mark 25 years since the first Scream was released in 1996. The latest movie will also star Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. David revealed that he is totally open to continuing the Scream franchise with more movies. “I’d love to see more,” David said. “I love the series and playing the characters so that would always be amazing to do more. It all sort of matters on how they do, you know what I mean? Films don’t typically get more if they’re not doing well. When you do them right and you make a good film, I think it always rises to the top.”

Dewey, Sidney, and Gale have managed to survive all Scream movies so far. Given Scream’s theme of expecting the unexpected, should we be worried about the horror trio this time around? “Oh, you never know! Everyone should always be worried!” David stressed. “It’s a very scary horror film! Who knows what can happen! But I’d like to see them all [survive]. I love that they’ve all survived this long.”

David also admitted that it’s “fun” to keep reuniting with his ex-wife in Scream movies. “We co-parent a child so we have a very important project that we always are on, raising a daughter together, so that’s an ongoing project,” he added. David’s latest project, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, is now playing in drive-in theaters and coming to Digital and On Demand on Aug. 28.