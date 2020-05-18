‘Scream 5’ Movie Finally Confirmed With David Arquette Returning As Dewey Riley

Yes, you can scream: David Arquette is officially returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley for the fifth installment of the ‘Scream’ slasher film series! David even shared a statement.

The sheriff’s back in town! David Arquette, 48, will reprise the role of Sheriff Dewey Riley for Scream 5, our sister publication Deadline reported on May 18. David sounds beyond excited to face off against Ghostface (or whoever will be behind the mask) once again. “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy,” he wrote in a statement.

David has starred in all four of the Scream films over the past two decades (1996, 1997, 2000 and 2011), but it has been nearly a decade since the last sequel. Not many other details can be teased, but Spyglass “says that talks are underway to bring back more legacy cast members,” according to Deadline. One of these cast members of course include Neve Campbell, who played the leading role of Sidney Prescott in every Scream installment.

“They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations,” Neve revealed to YouTube host Jake Hamilton in an interview shared on May 6. Of course, plans can’t exactly be solidified amid a pandemic; Neve added, “It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen and hopefully we can see eye to eye on all the elements that have to come into place for it to happen.” However, production is reportedly set to begin later in 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina once safety protocols are in order, Deadline also reported.

James Vanderbilt, who wrote Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, and White House Down, is co-writing an original story for Scream 5 with Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the same duo behind the horror film Ready or Not) will serve as directors.