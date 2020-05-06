Neve Campbell Teases New ‘Scream 5’ Details After Rose McGowan Reveals Hopes For New Sequel

‘Scream’ fans rejoice! Neve Campbell just revealed that she’s in ‘conversations’ about appearing in the upcoming sequel!

Neve Campbell, 46, dished about the upcoming Scream 5! “They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations,” she revealed in a new interview on Wednesday, May 6 with YouTube host Jake Hamilton. “It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen and hopefully we can see eye to eye on all the elements that have to come into place for it to happen,” she also revealed.

The Canadian actress originated the iconic role of Sidney Prescott in the 1996 film, and reprised the character in the last three sequels — most recently in 2011’s Scream 4. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do it,” she also said, going on to pay tribute to the franchise’s legendary director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. “I originally had been really apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are,” she added. In addition to his work on the Scream films, Wes also wrote 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.

“The directors have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes’s work, and they really want to honor it,” Neve also said, referencing Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are at the helm of the latest installment. “That meant a lot to me,” she added.

Neve’s comments come just weeks after original star Rose McGowan, 46, also talked about working on the films. “It’s the kind of movie where people hand it down to their little brother or sister, and I think it’s a classic,” she said to our sister publication IndieWire in April, going on to answer a question about the possibility of reprising her role. “That’s an interesting idea. I don’t want to act anymore. It’s not my thing. But I always thought Tatum should’ve had a twin that came back and was like ‘hell to the no,’ and had dark hair, and revenged her,” she revealed.

The original Scream, written by Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson, went on to become a worldwide sensation earning $173 million at the box office. The slasher film was unique in that it also served as a black comedy, drawing inspiration from legendary horror movies of the past. Neve’s Sidney first appears on-screen as a teenager who becomes the target of the Ghostface killer. Over the sequels, Sidney goes on to become a crisis counselor for women in addition to a published author. Notably, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore also starred in the original.