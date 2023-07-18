Ryan Gosling & Wife Eva Mendes: Inside The ‘Barbie’ Star’s Relationship With Celebrated Actress

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple since 2011.

and have been a couple since 2011. They have two daughters together.

They are very private about their relationship.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The famous actors have been together since 2011 but they’re extremely private about their relationship. Still, fans embrace Ryan and Eva’s love and celebrate anytime they get some insight into their family, which includes their two daughters. In 2022, Eva revealed that she and Ryan got married, by sharing a photo of her wrist tattoo that says “de Gosling.” She later referred to Ryan as her “husband” for the first time in an interview.

Ryan and Eva’s relationship has been in the spotlight more as Ryan’s been doing press for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie. At the LA premiere on July 9, Ryan wore an “E” chain necklace in honor of his partner. The couple has maintained their status of staying private by not attending any Barbie premieres together. Find out everything you need to know about Ryan and Eva’s decade-long romance below!

View Related Gallery Hollywood's Longest Marriages: Power Couples Who Have Been Together For 20 Years Or More Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. SAG Awards 2020, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Jan 2020 Will Smith, Jada Smith 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022

How Did Ryan & Eva Meet?

Ryan and Eva met in 2011 while filming their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. The film’s director Derek Cianfrance previously told Us Weekly, “I had asked Ryan about who he thought should be Romina… we thought about it a lot. He had known Eva a little bit. He said, ‘You should meet with Eva because she’s great; I think she’s got a lot to offer that maybe people haven’t seen, which would be great.’ So I said ‘okay.’” Eva later confirmed they had met before filming, telling Oprah Daily in 2019 that “we had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting.”

Ryan dated Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams prior to his relationship with Eva. Eva dated filmmaker George Augusto from 2002 to 2010.

Ryan & Eva Walk Their 1st Red Carpet Together

Ryan and Eva walked the red carpet at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival together to promote The Place Behind the Pines, but they didn’t reveal their relationship at the time. Eva later revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 that at the time of the red carpet, she was trying to internalize her feelings for Ryan. “That’s literally me going, like, ‘I’m not in love with him. I’m not in love with him.’ Cause we just were trying to be very professional,” she shared.

Ryan & Eva Welcome Baby No. 1

After three years of dating, Ryan and Eva welcomed their first child together. Their daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling was born on September 12, 2014, US Weekly confirmed at the time.

Ryan Does A Rare Interview About Eva

Over a year after they became parents, Ryan praised Eva in a December 2015 interview with Hello!. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” the La La Land star said. “She’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

Ryan & Eva Welcome Baby No. 2

Ryan and Eva’s second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, was born on April 29, 2016. Amada came into the world just two weeks after Eva’s brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, lost his battle with cancer. “We had a funeral service for him and that same week I had the baby. So it was really, really intense and obviously beyond heartbreaking, but also kind of beautiful,” the Hitch star told Latina magazine later that year.

Ryan Talks About Parenting With Eva

After years of flying under the radar, Ryan opened up about his family and how they coped in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them,” Ryan told GQ in Oct. 2021. He jokingly added, “I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Eva Reveals Her & Ryan Got Married

Eva hinted that she became Mrs. Ryan Gosling at some point when she shared a photo her wrist tattoo (that reads “de Gosling”) in November 2022. Later that month, Eva called Ryan her “husband” during an appearance on Australia’s Today show. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” Eva told the show’s hosts. It’s unclear when Ryan and Eva officially tied the knot.

Ryan & Eva During The Barbie Press Tour

Ryan’s attended all of the Barbie premieres alone, but his relationship with Eva has maintained a hot topic. In April 2023, Eva explained on Instagram to her fans why the couple don’t attend public events together. “By ‘not comfortable’, I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though,” she said. In another comment, Eva explained why she and Ryan posed for red carpet photos together when The Place Beyond the Pines came out in 2012. “For those who may catch me in a ‘lie,’ we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film,” Eva explained.

In May 2023, Ryan did an interview with GQ to promote Barbie, and explained that his four-year break from acting was so he could “spend as much time” with his family as he could. The Golden Globe winner also said he didn’t envision himself as a father until the moment that Eva told him she was pregnant. “I would never want to go back, you know?” he added. “I’m glad I didn’t have any control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I had ever dreamed for myself.” Ryan further admitted that he “leans” on Eva when it comes to parenting their two kids. “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if I’m ever in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Ryan showed love to Eva at the July 9 premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles by wearing an “E” chain necklace. Ryan showed off the pendant along with the rest of his outfit, which included a Barbie-themed pink suit. At the premiere, Ryan revealed how his daughters helped him tackle the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s movie. “They’ve seen a lot pieces of [the film] and helped me a lot with it. They were huge inspiration for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight.