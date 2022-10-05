Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.

Eva, 47, has been with Ryan since 2011 and they share two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6. They’re fiercely private when it comes to their kids, but in recent months Eva has been posting on social media more often to promote her partnership with Skura Style sponges and giving fans a glimpse into her enduring romance with Ryan. In August she shared a video of her top cleaning must-haves while promoting her new sponges, and she inadvertently revealed her phone background — and it’s a photo of Ryan.

Ryan doesn’t have any social media, but Eva is always quick to promote his projects to her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. In July she shared a clip of Ryan doing a promotional interview for his movie The Gray Man, which premiered on Netflix that same month. During the interview Ryan revealed the one thing he would eat for the rest of his life and he used it as a chance to give Eva’s mother a shout out. He said he’d choose Eva’s mom’s

“arroz con leche,” a rice pudding. “It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue,” he grinned.

Although Eva never shares photos of her daughters, she did share a video from their recent trip to Central Park. Although it was just a video of herself and she kept her kids out of the frame, she did get very candid about her parenting style in a lengthy caption. “Can’t say Park Time with my kids is my favorite,” she wrote. “Probably because I worry a lot. (That’s a whole other post). But when I give in and play with them -it ends up being some of the best memories we create. Then add to that the life lessons learned on the playground -for them and for me. Invaluable. Are you guys into conscious parenting at all? I am.”

Ryan is just as devoted to their girls, and in a recent interview he opened up about his commitment to parenting and how he considers his kids when he chooses projects.“I’m like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids,” he told Heat magazine (via Inquisitr). “You know it’s funny, we went to France and we went everywhere — we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, ‘What was your favorite part about France?’ They will say, ‘The fruit plate at the hotel,’” he added.