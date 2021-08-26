Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Make Rare Appearance With Kids Esmerelda, 6, & Amada, 5, In LA

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are hardly seen out in public with their kids, but on Aug. 25, they ventured out as a family, and the photos are so adorable.

Hollywood power couple Eva Mendes, 47, and Ryan Gosling, 40, were pictured with the their two young children Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 25, and the photos are too cute.

Eva was spotted in a red button down summer dress that had no sleeves, while Ryan kept it simple in a white t-shirt and jeans with work boots — how very Noah Calhoun of him, right?

Anyway, Eva was also spotted holding her daughter Amada’s hand, and Ryan held Esmerelda in his arms. Interestingly, Eva was seen wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger, but it’s not clear whether she and Ryan have gotten engaged or married.

Ryan and Eva started dating in September 2011, after they worked on the film The Place Beyond The Pines together. They started as friends and remained that way “for a long time” before things turned romantic. There has “always been this strong chemistry between them .. [a romance] was just a matter of time,” a source told Us Weekly after they were spotted at Disneyland together in Sept. 2011, when they were spotted packing on major PDA.

One year later, in Sept. 2012, Eva and Ryan made their red carpet debut at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines. And just two years after that, they welcomed their first child together, Esmeralda Amada, in Sept. 2014. Daughter Amada Lee was born in April 2016.

In December 2015, Ryan was asked what he looks for in a woman, and he told Hello magazine: “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with… that she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for”. Isn’t that so sweet?