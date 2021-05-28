Eva Mendes Reminisces about Meeting Ryan Gosling 10 Years Ago With Rare Throwback Pic

One decade later, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are still going strong. Eva reminisced about first meeting Ryan on ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ with an epic ‘TBT.’

“Throwing it wayyy back….” wrote Eva Mendes on Thursday (May 27.) The 47-year-old actress posted an epic ‘Throwback’ photo to Instagram, one showing her and Ryan Gosling, 40, on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines. The couple famously fell in love in 2011 while filming the neo-crime drama, and it’s clear from Eva’s photo that there was a spark between these two from the moment they met. In the pic, Eva (as her character Romina) lovingly looks into Ryan’s (as Luke) eyes. Who knew back then, the chemistry these two shared on-screen would follow them off the set?

Since meeting – and falling for each other – Eva and Ryan have gone on to start a family. They welcomed daughters Esmerelda in 2014 and Amada in 2016. While the love between the couple is well-known, Eva and Ryan have worked hard to keep the rest of their private life exactly that – private. In 2020, Eva explained why she never shares pictures of her family (outside of throwback photos) on her social media. “I try to post responsibly, and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad,” she wrote. “As for Ryan, I’ll only post flashback of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that.”

“My man and my kids are private,” she added. “That’s important to me.” Later that year, Eva spoke about being home during the COVID-19 pandemic has been excellent in terms of spending time with her family, but it hasn’t been the smoothest of sailings. “Sometimes it feels like [Ryan and I] are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she said, referencing her daughters.

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”

“These days, my kids are getting my full-on attention,” Eva wrote in February 2021, after she graduated “from my man’s sweats’ to wearing a bathrobe all day. “It’s challenging for sure, but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through, so thought I’d share…”