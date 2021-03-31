Eva Mendes Lets Daughters Esmeralda, 6, & Amada, 4, Give Her A ‘Head-To-Toe’ Makeover & The Result Is Epic

Eva Mendes let her daughters use her face as a ‘canvas’ for (another!) beauty makeover — and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Eva Mendes met with her two makeup artists, daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada Gosling, 4, for a glam session on March 30. The Hitch star, 46, showed off her finished look in a new Instagram selfie, writing, “My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas.”

The actress proudly modeled a red lip, blue chin and rosy cheeks — courtesy of her daughters’, whom she shares with husband Ryan Gosling. She donned a tall headpiece that included light pink, purple, and blue designs. Additionally, she accessorized with thin silver hoops and wore a black and white striped tank.

This isn’t the first time the fairly private actress acted as a makeup canvas for her little ones. Back in May of 2020, Eva showed off her drastic glam makeover in a closeup selfie that included bright blue eyeshadow, purple lips, and multi-colored scribbles all over her forehead.

“They’ve won,” Eva captioned the funny glam shot, adding a red heart emoji. The proud mom, who wore her hair back in a half-up, half-down ponytail, gave a slight smirk to the camera.

Eva’s aforementioned makeover from 2020, was her second of the year by her daughters’ , who put her in the glam chair just a few weeks prior. On May 6, the actress shared a separate selfie that showed off her bright pink cheeks and purple forehead and nose.

“I’ve lost any control I once had,” Eva joked in her caption, which shed a spotlight on Dine 11 Los Angeles — a non-profit is helping provide meals to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.