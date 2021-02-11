‘Hitch’ Cast Then & Now: See Will Smith, Eva Mendes & More 16 Years Later

‘Hitch’ is a classic 2000s-era romantic-comedy that we all know and love. Will Smith as the date doctor? Yes, please! In honor of the 16th anniversary, see the cast then and now.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 16 years since Hitch was in theaters, but here we are! The Will Smith-led rom-com was a box office hit in 2005. After its premiere on Feb. 11, 2005, the movie earned over $370 million worldwide.

Will totally charmed us as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, the guy you go to when you want to find love. Hitch winds up finding love himself with a jaded columnist while helping a down-on-his-luck accountant woo a high-profile celebrity. Will was joined by a number of incredible actors in Hitch. Take look down memory lane and see the cast then and now.

Will Smith

Will Smith, 52, starred as the titular Hitch in the 2005 rom-com. Hitch is the ultimate date doctor and love guru. A year after Hitch was released, Will took on one of his most dramatic roles to date in The Pursuit of Happyness. He starred alongside his son, Jaden Smith, now 22, and earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. Will reunited with Jaden again in the 2013 movie After Earth.

Will notably played Deadshot in the hit 2016 film Suicide Squad and Genie in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. He reprised the role of Mike Lowrey in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. He was part of the highly-anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion on HBO Max in 2020. Will’s next role is Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s father, in the 2021 movie King Richard.

The actor is still married to Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, whom he wed in 1997. They have two kids, Jaden and Willow, 20. Will has another son, Trey Smith, 28, from a previous marriage.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes, 46, played Sara, the woman who captures Hitch’s heart in the movie. After Hitch, Eva went on to star in movies like Ghost Rider, We Own the Night, The Women, The Other Guys, and more. In 2012, she met her partner, Ryan Gosling, 40, while working on The Place Beyond the Pines. Her final film role was in Ryan’s 2014 directorial debut film, Lost River.

She has since taken a long hiatus from acting. Eva has launched her own fashion line, Eva by Eva Mendes with New York & Co., and a line of bed linen and dinnerware. Eva started dating Ryan in 2011. They have two kids together, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

Kevin James

Kevin James, 55, starred as Albert, the hopeless romantic Hitch decides to help land the girl of his dreams. When Kevin starred in Hitch, he was in the midst of his long-running series The King of Queens. He was nominated for a 2006 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Kevin went on to star in a number of comedies like I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grownups, and more. He returned to TV in 2016 with the series Kevin Can Wait. His next role is in the Netflix comedy series The Crew, which launches Feb. 15.

The actor has been married to Steffiana de la Cruz since 2004. They have four children together.

Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta, 47, starred as Allegra, the woman Albert is in love with. Albert is able to win her over in the end. Amber’s movies since Hitch include Transporter 2, Premonition, Days of Wrath, The Spy Next Door, and more. She notably had the recurring role of Lydia Davis in the ABC series Revenge starting in 2011. She went on to star in the TNT series Legends and ABC series Blood & Oil.

Amber appeared in Keith Urban’s music video for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” in 2016. She also appeared in Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” music video. Amber and husband Chip McCaw divorced in 2015 after 12 years of marriage. They have a son together.

Jeffrey Donovan

Jeffrey Donovan, 52, played Vance Munson, the so-called “villain” of Hitch. The actor has been successful in both TV and film over the years. He played Robert F. Kennedy in the 2011 movie J. Edgar. He has starred in hit films Sicario and its sequel, as well as the 2020 movie Let Him Go. Jeffrey played Michael Westen in the TV series Burn Notice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. He directed the Burn Notice movie in 2011. He also starred in season 2 of Fargo and the Hulu series Shut Eye, which ran for 2 seasons. The actor married Michelle Woods in 2012. They have three children.

Julie Ann Emery

Julie Ann Emery, 46, played Casey, the woman who initially gets caught up in Vance’s manipulative ways. In the end, Hitch is helping her find love. Hitch was Julie’s feature film debut. Her subsequent movies include Movie 43, Gifted, and Teenage Badass. She’s also had major TV roles in Catch-22, Preacher, and Bosch.