What’s Coming To Netflix In February 2021: ‘Inception,’ ‘To All The Boys 3’ & More — Full List
January is coming to an end, which means more movies and TV shows will be coming to Netflix in February 2021. From ‘To All The Boys 3’ to classics like ‘Inception,’ there’s a lot to love in the month of love.
February is a shorter month than the rest of the months in the year, but Netflix is still going all out with new movies and TV shows. Starting February 1, the streaming service will have a number of new films and shows available to watch. There will be a lot of Leonardo DiCaprio to love with both Inception and Shutter Island coming to Netflix in February.
Netflix also has a number of original series and movies headed our way in February. The perfect Valentine’s Day movie will come in the form of the third and final To All The Boys movie, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Katherine Heigl returns to television in the series Firefly Lane, based on the best-selling novel. The new series Ginny and Georgia gives off major Gilmore Girls vibes and will be the perfect binge-watch. See the full list below:
February 1:
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Dead Ex season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting season 1
Zac and Mia seasons 1–2
Zathura
February 2:
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready season 2
February 3:
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
February 5:
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
February 6:
The Sinner: Jamie
February 8:
iCarly seasons 1–2
War Dogs
February 10:
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
February 11:
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love
February 12:
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico’s Journey
February 13:
Monsoon
February 15:
The Crew
February 16:
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls season 3
February 17:
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater season 9, part 2
February 18:
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
February 19:
I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa
February 20:
Classmates Minus
February 21:
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
February 23:
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé
February 24:
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2
February 25:
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Caught by a Wave
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother
February 26:
Crazy About Her
In addition to new titles coming to Netflix in February 2021, there will be a handful of titles leaving the streaming service. That’s the case every month, but Netflix always manages to keep us more than satisfied.