What’s Coming To Netflix In February 2021: ‘Inception,’ ‘To All The Boys 3’ & More — Full List

January is coming to an end, which means more movies and TV shows will be coming to Netflix in February 2021. From ‘To All The Boys 3’ to classics like ‘Inception,’ there’s a lot to love in the month of love.

February is a shorter month than the rest of the months in the year, but Netflix is still going all out with new movies and TV shows. Starting February 1, the streaming service will have a number of new films and shows available to watch. There will be a lot of Leonardo DiCaprio to love with both Inception and Shutter Island coming to Netflix in February.

Netflix also has a number of original series and movies headed our way in February. The perfect Valentine’s Day movie will come in the form of the third and final To All The Boys movie, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Katherine Heigl returns to television in the series Firefly Lane, based on the best-selling novel. The new series Ginny and Georgia gives off major Gilmore Girls vibes and will be the perfect binge-watch. See the full list below:

February 1:

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting season 1

Zac and Mia seasons 1–2

Zathura

February 2:

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready season 2

February 3:

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

February 5:

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 6:

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8:

iCarly seasons 1–2

War Dogs

February 10:

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

February 11:

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12:

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Xico’s Journey

February 13:

Monsoon

February 15:

The Crew

February 16:

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls season 3

February 17:

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater season 9, part 2

February 18:

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19:

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

February 20:

Classmates Minus

February 21:

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

February 23:

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

February 24:

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2

February 25:

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Caught by a Wave

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

February 26:

Crazy About Her

In addition to new titles coming to Netflix in February 2021, there will be a handful of titles leaving the streaming service. That’s the case every month, but Netflix always manages to keep us more than satisfied.