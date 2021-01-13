‘To All The Boys 3’ Trailer: Lara Jean & Peter’s Future Is In Jeopardy As High School Ends — Watch

High school is coming to an end for Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. The first trailer for ‘To All The Boys 3’ is out now and Lara Jean’s relationship with Peter is put to the ultimate test.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever will complete the To All The Boys trilogy and will premiere Feb. 12 on Netflix. When the third movie picks up, Lara Jean and Peter are preparing for the end of high school. Everything seems perfect between them, but as the future inches closer, tough decisions have to be made.

The first To All The Boys 3 trailer features a number of life-changing events for Lara Jean — a trip to South Korea with her family, a school trip to New York City, and senior prom. Peter gets down on one knee to ask Lara Jean to prom at their special place: the Corner Cafe.

Lara Jean and Peter have planned to go to Stanford University together. Her little sister, Kitty, doesn’t think the couple is cut out for long-distance. However, Lara Jean hasn’t been accepted just yet. When they go on a trip to the Big Apple, Lara Jean admits she could see herself living in New York City.

“We both know what 3,000 miles would do to us,” Peter says to Lara Jean in the trailer. Later, Lara Jean’s dad tells her that she can’t “save this relationship by not growing.” All of the changes ahead are understandably a lot for Lara Jean to handle. “The world keeps shifting under my feet. All I want is for it to stand still,” she says.

Things really take a turn when Lara Jean finds out that she did NOT get accepted at Stanford. Naturally, the news shocks Peter. The future looks a lot more uncertain for these two! To All The Boys: Always & Forever is based on Jenny Han’s best-selling 2017 novel. Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett will all be reprising their roles in the film.