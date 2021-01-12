Netflix Reveals 27 New Movies Coming Out In 2021: The Last ‘To All The Boys’ Film & More

Netflix is the king of content in 2021. The streaming service released a trailer that teased 27 movies that will premiere this year. HollywoodLife has the list of films you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Buckle up, because Netflix is treating us to a plethora of new movies in 2021. Netflix released its massive 2021 film preview on Jan. 12 that featured first looks at many of the streaming service’s most highly-anticipated movies. More than any other year previously, Netflix is upping its game when it comes to its movies.

Netflix has a new movie coming out every single week in 2021. Yes, you read that right. A new movie every single week for the rest of the year. The movies will be from all genres — westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and more. The film preview revealed exciting first footage of major films like the final To All The Boys film, Don’t Look Up, and Army of the Dead. See the current list of Netflix films we know are coming out in 2021.

Red Notice

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

The Harder They Fall

The movie stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Regina King, and Idris Elba.

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up with Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman in the film.

Bruised

Halle Berry directs and stars in the film alongside Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Shamier Anderson.

tick, tick…BOOM

The film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford, and Judith Light.

The Kissing Booth 3

Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers return for the final film.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett return for the final film in the trilogy.

The Woman in the Window

The A-list cast includes Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

Escape from Spiderhead

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, and Tess Haubrich.

YES DAY (March 12)

Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims star in the family-friendly film.

Sweet Girl

The movie stars Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, and more.

Army of the Dead

The film, directed by Zack Snyder, stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt.

Outside the Wire (January 15)

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk.

Bad Trip

The comedy stars Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, and Michaela Conlin.

O2

The film features Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, and Malik Zidi.

Kate

The movie stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

Fear Street Trilogy

The movie stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Sadie Sink, and more.

Night Teeth

The movie stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, and Alfie Allen.

Malcolm and Marie (February 5)

Zendaya and John David Washington star in this romance drama that was filmed in secret during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monster

The movie stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.

Moxie (March 3)

The stacked cast includes Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Poehler, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The White Tiger (January 22)

The movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao.

Double Dad

The film stars Maisa, Eduardo Moscovis, Marcelo Médici, Pedro Ottoni, Thaynara OG, Laila Zaid, and Fafá de Belém.

Back to the Outback

The voice cast includes Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Ross Power.

Beauty

The film, written and produced by Lena Waithe, stars Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Michael Ward, and Sharon Stone.

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are teaming up along with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Netflix has yet to release all of the premiere dates for their films. Many, including Don’t Look Up, are still in the process of filming. Release dates could be altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on the updates regarding the Netflix films of 2021.