‘Gilmore Girls’ : Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia, & More — See Stars Of Beloved Show Then & Now

20 years ago, audiences journeyed to Stars Hollow, CT where they met Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Although many thought they might just stop by for a cup of Lorelai’s favorite coffee, audiences followed the mother-daughter pair, their friends, and family for seven seasons on Gilmore Girls! Since the series’ 2007 finale, fans have been begging for more. Luckily, they got just that in November 2016 when the series returned to Netflix for a four-episode special titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. As many fans settle in for yet another binge-viewing of their favorite dramedy, we’re taking a look back at the stars of the series, what they have accomplished since, and where they are now!

Since her time in the kitchen as a chef at the Independent Inn, Melissa McCarthy, known to fans by her character’s name, Sookie St. James, has become one of the most respected and beloved actresses in Hollywood. After appearing on the original series run of Gilmore Girls, McCarthy joined the cast of ABC’s Samantha Who? starring Christina Applegate. She played Dena on the show between 2007-2009 and followed up her work with a star-making performance in 2011’s Bridesmaids. McCarthy’s comedic prowess, which she gained by studying at the legendary improv conservatory The Groundlings, came through full force in the raunchy comedy. Her role as Megan earned McCarthy her very first Academy Award nomination! Years later, she earned her second Oscar nod for her leading work in 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? Now, McCarthy is prepping to take on the role of Urusla in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid!

Of course, we can’t talk about Gilmore Girls without mentioning at least one of them! Alexis Bledel took on the role of Rory Gilmore when she was just 19-years-old. As Rory, she maneuvered high school and adolescence with her friends and got caught up in a love triangle or two. After her time on the show, Bledel appeared in The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, reuniting with castmates Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and more. Bledel was also featured in a guest appearance on the Emmy-winning series Made Men in 2012 as Beth Dawes. Bledel’s most acclaimed work today, however, has been for her startling work in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, where she played Emily Malek. For her performance, Bledel earned her first Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2017. She earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the same role in 2018. Now, the actress is currently signed on for a third installment of The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants!

Speaking of Rory and her love triangles, fans are surely aware of what’s become of Jess Mariano’s Milo Ventimiglia. Following his 37-episode stint on the show, the actor appeared in the series Heroes from 2006-2010. After work on series like Mob City and Chosen, Ventimiglia earned the coveted role of Jack Pearson in the acclaimed series This Is Us. For his work on the show, Ventimiglia has been nominated for three Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series between 2017-2019! Something tells us those three nominations won’t be his last!

While it’s great to look back on the aforementioned actors and their incredible work since their time on Gilmore Girls, there are so many more famous faces to see from the show. Check out the gallery above to see more of the cast from Gilmore Girls and where they are today. Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life are both available to stream on Netflix!