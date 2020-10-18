Eva Mendes Jokes That Her & Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Esmerelda, 6 & Amada, 4, Are ‘Bossy’

Although she rarely talks about her personal life, Eva Mendes opened up about life in quarantine with her 2 kids in a new interview!

Eva Mendes, 46, and Ryan Gosling, 39, are just like any parents in quarantine! The couple share two daughters together — Esmerelda, 6, and Amada, 4 — and being at home during the pandemic hasn’t always been the smoothest sailing. “Sometimes it feels like [Ryan and I] are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” the Hitch actress joked in a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, published on Oct. 17. She was, of course, referring to her two kids as the seemingly “aggressive guests.’

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!” the Los Angeles based actress also said. While COVID-19 has been a series of ups-and-downs for nearly everyone, Eva has kept a positive attitude throughout. “When we feel like we’re just ‘in it’, like all parents do during these times…we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now,” she noted.

Since having kids, Eva has kept a low profile in the film world last appearing in 2014’s Lost River — but she confirmed her drive hasn’t gone anywhere. “I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children,” she explained. “I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back,” she added, hinting that a return to movies could be imminent.

For his part, Ryan has hit a number of career highs in recent years, nabbing an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for 2017’s La La Land. On stage at the Globes, Ryan gave his gorgeous wife the sweetest shoutout. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said to the audience, before turning to her. “So sweetheart, thank you. And to my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you,” he added. The Canadian-born actor has also appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and First Man.

“I was home feeding our six-month-old baby and couldn’t even be there that night,” Eva shared of that 2017 night that Ryan took home a Globe. “I was in the other room when my sister started screaming for me to come in and she was crying, so we rewound and watched and it was such a beautiful, surreal moment,” she remembered.