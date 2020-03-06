See Comment
Eva Mendes Admits She’ll Never Post Pics Of Ryan Gosling & Kids On Instagram & Reveals Why

Don’t expect to see any photos of Ryan Gosling on Eva Mendes’ Instagram page. The actress said she’s always going to keep her family life private!

Eva Mendes is keeping her social media for professional purposes only. While the Ghost Rider actress, 46, occasionally shares throwback photos from her childhood, the rest of her Instagram account is simply gorgeous pics from fashion campaigns or red carpets. After one fan commented on a March 4 photo that she “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan [Gosling] on this page,” Eva explained why you won’t be seeing pics of her partner or their two kids anytime soon. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). MY man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love! ❤️”

Eva and Ryan, 39, met on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They’re now the proud parents of two daughters, five-year-old Esmeralda and three-year-old Amada. The couple are notoriously cautious about guarding their children from the media, so it’s not surprisingly that Eva would avoid showing their faces on social media. She explained her and Ryan’s decision to keep their daughters out of the spotlight in a 2019 interview, saying that “the whole fame component is super scary when you try to raise your kids.”

Their desire to protect their kids means Eva tries her hardest to not even let them know she’s a famous actress. “They’ve never seen me get ready for something,” she said in the interview. “They’ve never seen me at work. Which is fine, for whoever wants to do it that way, but the way I keep it normal is by not letting them see me in these situations. I’m just Mom. And I’m more than happy to just be Mom.”

Though she doesn’t share photos online, that doesn’t mean Eva doesn’t totally gush about her family. She recently revealed that her handsome partner bakes when he’s not onscreen. Could he be any more perfect?