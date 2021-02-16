Eva Mendes Admits It’s ‘Challenging’ Giving Her Kids With Ryan Gosling ‘Full-On Attention’ During Pandemic

Eva Mendes opened up about the ‘mom mode’ she’s achieved while quarantining with her daughters, ages 6 and 4, and partner Ryan Gosling! Check out her IG post!

Eva Mendes got real about parenting being a full-time mom and during a global pandemic. The stunning Hitch star, 46, took to Instagram on February 15 and revealed the new level she’s reached in quarantine. “Full on Mom mode,” she began the caption to her post, which featured a selfie of the stunning star sporting a gray robe.

“I’ve graduated from my man’s [Ryan Gosling‘s] sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now,” she continued in her unfiltered message to fans. Then, Eva got even more personal, opening up about the joys and challenges about being a mom while in quarantine. “These days my kids [daughters Esmerelda, 6, and Amada, 4] are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever,” she wrote.

And Eva wanted to share with her fans some resources that she’s relied. “If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share,” she wrote, adding the tags to resources like Big Little Feelings Toddler Experts, Latinx Parenting, Wholistic Kids & Families and so many more. There’s no doubt about it, the pandemic has been really tough on everyone, and Eva’s fans were really happy to see their favorite star going through exactly what they have been enduring.

Some of her fans thanked Eva for sharing the resources, while others assured her that she shouldn’t “feel bad” whatsoever! Although Eva has clearly been going through it, she’s been able to find some wonderful ways to stay active in her daughters’ lives and get some fresh air. The family of four, including her partner of nearly a decade, Ryan Gosling, and the couple’s two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — were spotted enjoying a hike in Los Feliz on January 27!

The foursome looked happy, healthy, and in good spirits despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have adjusted as best they can to their new normal just like everyone else! “They don’t have nannies so they’re going through the same thing as all the other parents out there. It can be stressful at times, but they’re solid. It helps that they’re such a team,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in May 2020. Despite the ups and downs, Ryan and Eva are taking advantage of their time with their daughters. “Their girls are full of energy, so keeping them busy at home with no activities and no play dates isn’t exactly easy, but overall Ryan and Eva are loving all this extra family time.”