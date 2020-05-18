Eva Mendes Reveals Wild Quarantine Makeup Look From Daughters Esmeralda, 5, & Amada, 4 

Eva Mendes let her daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4, do her makeup and the result is epic! Check out the actress sporting her colorful makeover in a new selfie she shared on May 17.

Eva Mendes may need a lot of makeup remover today. The Hitch star, 46, underwent a drastic makeover on Sunday, courtesy of her new makeup artists, daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada Gosling, 4. She took to Instagram to show off her finished look, which included bright blue eyeshadow, purple lips, and multi-colored scribbles all over her forehead.

“They’ve won,” Eva captioned the closeup photo, adding a red heart emoji. The proud mom, who wore her hair back in a half-up, half-down ponytail, gave a slight smirk in the selfie. Her new look was a hit with fans and other stars, who praised Esmeralda and Amada’s work in the comments.

“Love this,” actress Salma Hayek wrote. “They did a great job,” Younger star, Debi Mazar added, along with a red heart emoji. Other moms in the comments expressed how “relatable” Eva’s post was. Meanwhile, some fans asked if “dad,” aka, Eva’s husband, Ryan Gosling got a makeover like she did. That’s still unclear at this time, as there is no photo evidence.

(Photo credit: Eva Mendes/Instagram)

Eva Mendes with her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. (Photo credit: MEGA)

This isn’t the first time Eva’s gotten a makeover from her girls. She previously shared a photo of a similar look her daughters performed on her in early May.

“I’ve lost any control I once had,” the actress joked in her caption, which shed a spotlight on Dine 11 Los Angeles. The non-profit is helping provide meals to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to tell you guys about a non profit I found that seems really amazing. @dineoneone helps feed people….from families in need, to people on the front lines, seniors not being able to leave their home, and others in need at this time,” Eva wrote under her makeover photo on May 3. This time, her cheeks were colored pink and she was sporting a purple nose and scribbled forehead.

“If you happen to be able to donate, it’s tax deductible. If you can’t donate, please don’t worry,” she continued, writing, “Feeling helpless over here so when I find something run by good people that are really trying to help, I like to pass it on.”

Many fans were surprised by Eva’s recent selfies. The usually private actress rarely shows candid looks inside her family and home life. But, we’re not complaining!