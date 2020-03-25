Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling’s Daughter, 3, Plays Piano During Family Quarantine — Sweet Video

When they eventually remake ‘La La Land,’ they already know who to cast. In a sweet video, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ youngest daughter passes the time in quarantine by showing off her piano skills.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” Eva Mendes captioned a Mar. 24 Instagram video. The “little ones” that Eva, 46, referred to are her daughters with Ryan Gosling, 39, 3-year-old Amada Lee, and 5-year-old Esmerelda Amada. During the clip, none of Eva’s family is seen, but they’re certainly heard. While Eva spins Monguito‘s Lo Mejor De Monguito Vol. 1 on the record player (“Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick”), there’s the sound of plunking piano keys in the background. It’s not Ryan forgetting everything he learned for La La Land – it was their youngest child, tickling the ivories. “And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano. I think she thinks the music is coming from her. And I’m not about to correct her.”

That’s probably for the best. No need to cause unnecessary stress during a quarantine. As to why Eva shared a video of her turntable and not of her three-year-old, she recently revealed why Amada and Esmerelda aren’t all over her socials. “Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly, and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way,” commented Eva. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).”

“My man and kids are private,” she added. “That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!” Though Eva refuses to put her kids on the ‘Gram, she did share a special moment during her beloved uncle’s 84th birthday on Mar. 21. Though the coronavirus outbreak means that people need to keep their distance from the elderly (who are at high risk of catching it), Eva’s family made sure her uncle felt loved on his special day.

Thanks to the help of a pool skimmer and some facemasks, they were able to deliver a cake and he was able to make a wish. “Happy Birthday Tio! My amazing brother in law and beautiful sister Becky and nephews celebrating him turning 84 today! Besos!” Eva captioned the video. Maybe when he turns 85, Amada can play him a song on the piano?