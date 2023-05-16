Eva Mendes Rocks T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling As Ken From ‘Barbie’ Movie On It: Photo

Eva Mendes showed her support for her husband Ryan Gosling when she wore a T-shirt of him dressed as Ken from 'Barbie.'

May 16, 2023
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock/APEX / MEGA

Eva Mendes is officially the most supportive wife ever and she proved that in her latest Instagram post when she wore a T-shirt with Ryan Gosling on it. The 49-year-old rocked a white T-shirt with Ryan, 42, dressed up as Ken from the new Barbie movie.

Eva posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.” In the photos, Eva wore a short sleeve white T-shirt with a picture of Ryan shirtless wearing a sleeveless denim vest dressed as Ken. The shirt read, Barbie 2023 Ryan Gosling as Ken.” She styled the tee with a pair of light-wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the ankles and she topped her look off with gorgeous glam.

Eva had her hair down and wavy while parted in the middle and it was dyed a light red. A sultry smokey eye with super long lashes and dark eyeliner plus a matte pink lip completed her casual outfit.

The new Barbie movie will officially be released on July 21, 2023, and Ryan has been doing a ton of press for the highly anticipated new film. Just recently Ryan attended the premiere during CinemaCon in Las Vegas when he wore a white T-shirt that read, “Greta Gerwig,” (the film’s director) in pink Barbie font. He styled the tee with a pair of dark gray jeans, a bright pink bomber jacket, tan suede boots, and a brown leather belt.

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling.

At the premiere, Ryan was joined by his co-star, Margot Robbie, who looked like a life-size doll when she rocked a pink checkered two-piece set featuring a sleeveless bustier crop top with a low-cut neckline. She styled the tiny top with a matching high-waisted wrap mini skirt and a pair of bright pink peep-toe heeled mules. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and slicked to the side while pin-straight.

