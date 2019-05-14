Ryan Gosling’s Daughter, Esmeralda, 4, Wears Rainbow Dress As She Bonds With Dad On Day Out

It was a daddy/daughter day out for Ryan Gosling and his oldest child, Esmeralda, on May 12, and they looked too cute for words in photos snapped of their outing!

Ryan Gosling spent some one-on-one time with his oldest daughter, Esmeralda, 4, while out and about in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day. The toddler looked beyond adorable in a rainbow dress and black, polka-dotted leggings. She also carried a black purse and had her hair pulled up into a high ponytail. Meanwhile, Ryan was the ultimate doting dad as he kept his eye on Esmeralda during their stroll. He looked cool and casual in dark gray jeans, along with a tan shirt and denim jacket. He kept it incognito, too, by wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, but of course, he was still looking like a total hunk.

The actor and his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, are also parents to another daughter, Amada, who recently turned three. The couple is extremely private about their relationship and family, which is why they request that photos of their children (like this one) are pixelated in the media. Ryan and Eva quietly got together after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. It has been long-rumored that they’ve secretly gotten married, although the news was never confirmed by either of the actors themselves.

While Eva and Ryan don’t often talk about their relationship publicly, Eva did admit in an interview with Women’s Health earlier this year that she wasn’t sure she ever wanted kids until she was in a relationship with Ryan. “Ryan Gosling happened,” she gushed. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids.”

Meanwhile, Ryan made a very public declaration of love for Eva while accepting a Golden Globe Award for his role in La La Land in January 2017. Although she didn’t attend the show with him, he made sure to shout her out. He thanked her for “holding down the fort” at home so he could be in the movie. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today,” he admitted. “Sweetheart, thank you.” Aww!