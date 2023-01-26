Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer.

He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975.

Ron and Cheryl have four children.

Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.

Ron and Cheryl have been married for over 45 years and have four children, including actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard. Ron and Cheryl’s marriage is truly a love story for the ages. Keep reading to find out more about their relationship!

Who Is Cheryl Howard?

Cheryl Howard is an actress and writer. She’s made minor acting appearances in movies that Ron directed like The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Hillbilly Elegy, according to her IMDb. She played herself in an episode of Arrested Development in 2018. Cheryl wrote her own novel, In The Face of Jinn, inspired by stories she heard as a child. Chery’s bio on her website reveals more about her, including that she grew up in California with two sisters. She received a B.A. degree in Psychology in college and eventually she got a Masters of Fine Arts degree in screenwriting.

How Did Ron & Cheryl Meet?

Ron and Cheryl met at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Ron reflected on the start of the couple’s relationship in an interview with HuffPost in 2013. He said, “I felt really lucky when we met. It’s crazy — we were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has.”

The couple had their first date on November 1, 1970, which Ron reflected on in an Instagram post 50 years later. “We went to see a re-release of Stanley Kramer’s It’s a Mad Mad Mad World and then got some pizza at now defunct Barnone’s in Toluca Lake. Quite a start, right?” the actor and director said.

Ron & Cheryl’s Marriage

After dating for five years, Ron and Cheryl tied the knot on June 7, 1975. Ron has gushed about his love for his wife over the past decades. He’s even shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

“People say, ‘How’d you do it?’ There’s no technique. There’s no tactic other than communication is really important,” Ron told PEOPLE in 2019. “You have to learn to communicate and have difficult conversations in constructive ways. Beyond that, there’s an element of luck because people either grow together or they don’t and I don’t think you can force that.”

Cheryl’s been extremely supportive of her husband’s career which Ron never forgets. “She’s unbelievably supportive and always has been,” the Oscar nominee said in the PEOPLE interview. “Our compatibility has endured through all kinds of experiences.”

Ron & Cheryl’s Children

Ron and Cheryl have four kids. Their eldest is daughter Bryce Dallas, 41. They also share twin daughters Paige and Jocelyn, both 37, and son Reed, 35.

Bryce is by far the most famous of the four kids. She’s a well-known actress and director, having starred in films like The Help, Rocketman, and the Jurassic World franchise. She directed a few episodes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Bryce is married to actor Seth Gabel and they have two children

Paige is also an actor and has appeared in films like Adventureland and The Employer. She got married to Tim Abu-Nasr in May 2022 and her dad officiated the wedding. Paige’s twin Jocelyn chose a career outside of Hollywood, though she did appear in one episode of Arrested Development in 2018. And lastly Reed is a professional golfer and YouTuber. He shares golf-related videos on his official channel titled Reed Howard Golf.