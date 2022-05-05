Ron Howard Officiates At Daughter Paige’s Wedding As Sister Bryce Looks On: Photo

Bryce Dallas Howard, 41, looked every bit the loving older sister at the spring wedding of Paige Carlyle Howard, 37, in radiant new pics (and one very important video clip) posted to Bryce’s Instagram! The video, dated May 4, showed the sisters’ famous director-dad, Ron Howard, 68, donning a cowboy hat and pronouncing Paige and Tim Abu-Nasr married. In another photo, the Jurassic World actress wore a gauzy, mint-green dress and floral crown and beamed happily alongside Ron and Paige.

More About Bryce Dallas Howard Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Rare Selfie With Daughter Beatrice On 10th Birthday: ‘Welcome To Double Digits’

“You two wonderful kids,” the Apollo 13 and Pavarotti director said to the couple in the video clip. “You know exactly where to kick it. Kick it in the a**!” He then added cheerfully, “By the power vested in me by the State Of New York I pronounce you married. You may now kiss the bride.” Bryce, calling it a “truly magical day,” took to Instagram to caption the clip and photos with her best wishes.

“Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!!” Bryce wrote in the May 4 post, alongside a heart-eyed emoji. “Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣”

View Related Gallery Bryce Dallas Howard -- Photos Of The 'Jurassic World' Actress Actress Bryce Dallas Howard arrives for the UK Film Premiere of Rocketman at the Odeon Luxe in London Film Premiere Rocketman, London, United Kingdom - 20 May 2019 Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10241490k) Bryce Dallas Howard 'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 20 May 2019

⁣Bryce then called out the brides incredible appearance — Carlyle was indeed a radiant picture in a lace and tulle gown, floral crown, and traditional veil. “@kateydenno & @lemondynyc, you made my already gorgeous sister shine like the supernatural beauty that she is,” Bryce continued. “@heracouture, the bride’s dress design was a dream come true — when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped. And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward,” she completed the joyful post with a winking emoji.⁣

Paige’s wedding is just the latest in the famous family’s string of happy unions — the father of the bride has been married to Cheryl Howard since 1975, and the couple had four talented children together. Bryce is the most recognizable of them, for her iconic roles in a couple of M. Night Shyamalan movies, as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3, and as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World franchise. Bryce married Seth Gabel in 2006 and the couple have two children of their own.

⁣