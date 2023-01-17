‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: The Official Trailer, Premiere Date & More You Need To Know

The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. The premiere date and official trailer were revealed on January 16.

The Star Wars series premiered when Disney+ launched in November 2019 and follows Pedro Pascal as the titular character, a bounty hunter on the run. The first two seasons were huge hits for the streaming service, racking up a total of 39 Emmy Award nominations and winning 14 in the Creative Arts categories.

A third season of The Mandalorian was confirmed in April 2020, and fans have been so excited for the new episodes. Here’s all the info HollywoodLife has, so far, about season 3 of The Mandalorian, including the release date, cast, and more.

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Start?

Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, which is just over two years after the second season concluded in December 2020. Back in May 2022, a February 2023 launch was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event. The official Star Wars Twitter account announced the news in a tweet that read, “The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus.” Disney pushed the premiere date just a tad.

What Have Showrunners Said About What Will Happen?

Jon Favreau created The Mandalorian and produces the show alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. They’ve been pretty tight-lipped about season 3, which is usually the case with any Star Wars project. Favreau did speak about the series overall at the May 2022 Star Wars Celebration. “I’ve always loved Star Wars. I grew up watching Star Wars. The type of story that I wanted to tell really suited the small screen,” Favreau said at the event. “And it was also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on all the lore. What we were most proud of was people were not just watching our show, but all of the viewership was going up for the movies and the animated series.”

Pedro also gave some hints about Mando’s arc in season 3 during his interview with Total Film. “If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so,” he said, according to Games Radar. “I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Who Is In the Cast for Season 3?

The following cast members are confirmed to be returning for season 3:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mando

as Baby Yoda/Grogu/The Child, who became an internet sensation instantly after the show premiered and is adored by fans.

instantly premiered and is adored by fans. Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild. Carl will also be directing one episode in season 3.

as Omid Abtahi as I mperial remnant doctor and scientist Dr. Pershing.

as I Giancarlo Esposito as Imperial remnant leader Moff Gideon.

as Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, a mechanic and ally to Mando.

as Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior.

Gina Carano won’t be back as former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. Lucasfilm/Disney fired Gina following offensive posts on social media in February 2021. In one of her controversial posts, she compared the state of U.S. politics during the COVID-19 pandemic to Nazi Germany.

Bill Burr, who played Imperial Army sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld in the first two seasons, spoke out against Cara’s firing. “The whole thing with Gina: You can’t chime in when the sh*t’s happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show]. That somebody’s opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f***ing bizarre to me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

What We’re Expecting From Season 3

The next season of The Mandalorian will take place after the events of the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, which starred Temuera Morrison as the titular character. Mando appeared in the show and reunited with Grogu, who had left to train with Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. The new season will likely feature Mando and Grogu on the run from the remnants of the Empire, who wish to capture Baby Yoda. It’s possible that Boba Fett and his ally Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return for season 3.

The official synopsis reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Is There A Trailer Yet?

Yes! The official trailer was released on January 16, 2023, during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for?” Mando says at the beginning of the trailer. Mando reveals that he’s going to Mandalore so that he can be “forgiven” for his transgressions. The trailer also features glimpses of epic action scenes, including Grogu getting in on the action, as well as what appears to be Jedis.

The first teaser trailer was released wide on September 9 during D23 Expo. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.

An exclusive teaser was shown to the audience at Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, but it wasn’t released online at the time. According to DenOfGeek, the teaser that was shown explores the fallout of Mando’s decision to remove his helmet in season 2.

What’s Going On With the Spinoff?

The next spinoff series is Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano who was the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker before he turned into Darth Vader. Rosario plays the character in one episode of The Mandalorian and then again in one episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

Has Filming Wrapped?

Filming for The Mandalorian season 3 began on October 13, 2021. It was supposed to begin in June 2021, after The Book of Boba Fett completed filming but was delayed since Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor was using the soundstages in L.A. Filming also couldn’t begin until Pedro finished filming his HBO series The Last of Us, which premiered in January 2023. Season 3 of The Mandalorian finished filming on March 29, 2022.