‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Updates: What You Need To Know About The Cast, Anakin’s Return & More

Disney+ has revealed the full cast of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and more details about the series. Here are the latest updates.

The Star Wars universe continues to get bigger, and the great Obi-Wan is making his triumphant return. Ewan McGregor is returning to the beloved role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ series of the same name. For years, there have been rumors of an Obi-Wan movie floating around, but Disney confirmed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series at D23 Expo in 2019. Ewan notably took over the role of Obi-Wan from Alec Guinness for the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Disney+ recently released new information about the upcoming season, including filming details, the full cast, and more. This Obi-Wan series is going to be a show of epic proportions, especially since it will bring Obi-Wan and Anakin/Darth Vader back together for the first time since their battle in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith over 15 years ago. These are the latest updates about all things Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Filming

After much anticipation, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is finally getting underway. Disney+ announced on March 29, 2021, that Obi-Wan Kenobi would begin shooting in April 2021. There has been a lot of speculation about Obi-Wan Kenobi and where it would film, but Ewan set the record straight about where filming would take place while speaking with Eddie Izzard in February 2021.

“We start making it in the late spring, and I think we’re going to be shooting it here in LA,” Ewan said. “It’s so funny – every week there’s a new report… there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston, then, ‘No, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England.’ But we’re not. We’re shooting it in LA.”

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cast

Disney+ revealed the full cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi in their March 29 press release. The Disney+ special event series marks the return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Hayden was last seen as Anakin/Darth Vader in the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. However, he did make a vocal cameo in the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

There are also many notable faces amongst the cast. Bonnie Piesse is expected to reprise her role as Beru Lars in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Beru and Owen Lars raised Luke Skywalker after Padme’s death and Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader. Bonnie was recently seen in the HBO docuseries The Vow, which chronicled her exit from the NXIVM cult.

Additional cast members include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Moses was one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s massive hit The Queen’s Gambit. Indira rose to fame playing Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones.

Kumail is making the transition from Marvel to Lucasfilm. He plays Kingo Sunen in the upcoming superhero flick Eternals. Joel is best known for his roles in Loving and Boy Erased, which he also directed. Rupert notably played Peter Quinn on Homeland. O’Shea had his breakout role in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, playing the younger version of his dad, Ice Cube. Sung is widely recognized for his role as Han in the Fast & Furious franchise. Benny is taking a break from directing with his brother, Josh Safdie, to take on an acting role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Simone recently starred in the TV series Reckoning. Character descriptions for the new cast members have yet to be revealed.

Plot

The specifics of the plot are being kept under wraps for now, but there are a few key things we do know about Obi-Wan Kenobi. “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” the Disney+ press release said.

Exciting details about Obi-Wan Kenobi were revealed during Disney Investor Day in December 2020. The upcoming face-off between Obi-Wan and Anakin/Darth Vader in the Disney+ series was dubbed the “rematch of the century.” In exclusive footage for investors only, Ewan noted that “there’s a hunger for this character to come back,” according to ComicBook.com. Deborah Chow, who will direct the series, added, “This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi — it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there.”

Ewan also teased Obi-Wan and Anakin reunion. “The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” Ewan said. “It’ll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly.” One thing’s for sure, Anakin will look a lot different than the last time Obi-Wan saw him.

Release Date

Disney+ has not revealed the release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Given that the show doesn’t start filming until April 2021, it’s likely the show won’t be ready until early 2022. If you’re looking for more Star Wars content in 2021, The Book of Boba Fett is set to be released on Disney+ in December 2021.

The Mandalorian season 3 will drop after The Book of Boba Fett, most likely in early 2022. Andor, the Disney+ series focusing on Cassian Andor from Star Wars: Rogue One, will premiere in 2022 as well. Disney+ also has the series Rangers of the New Republic, Ahsoka, Lando, Rogue Squadron, The Acolyte, and more lined up as well.

How To Watch

Obi–Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+. Similar to The Mandalorian and most of the streaming service’s releases, Obi-Wan Kenobi will likely roll out with one episode per week. Disney+ has not disclosed how many episodes Obi-Wan Kenobi will be. Since the show is being deemed a “special event series,” it’s likely Obi-Wan Kenobi will run for just one season.