Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader Returns In New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Watch

“You can’t escape him!” Inquisitor Reva yells at Obi-Wan in the new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Darth Vader will return in the upcoming limited series and will face off against his former mentor one more time in the “rematch of the century.” The final moments of the trailer, released appropriately on Star Wars Day, featured that iconic heavy breathing from the one and only Darth Vader.

The series takes place 10 years after the devastating events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The film ended with Anakin surviving his duel with Obi-Wan on Mustafar and turning into Darth Vader as Obi-Wan got Luke and Leia Skywalker to safe havens in the wake of Padme’s death.

In the decade since the creation of Darth Vader, Obi-Wan has kept a watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker. “When the time comes he must be trained,” Obi-Wan tells Owen Lars. Owen and Beru Lars are caring for and protecting Luke as he comes of age. Owen replies to Obi-Wan, “Like you trained his father?”

Obi-Wan is public enemy number one for Inquisitor Reva and ultimately Darth Vader. “You can’t win, Obi-Wan! You can’t escape him!” she yells at Obi-Wan.

In addition to Ewan McGregor reprising the legendary role of Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen is returning in the role of Darth Vader. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also star in the 6-episode limited series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 27 with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on June 22.